Cincinnati's Afghan refugees are here. Now they need your help
Most of Greater Cincinnati's expected Afghan refugees are here...ourcommunitynow.com
Most of Greater Cincinnati's expected Afghan refugees are here...ourcommunitynow.com
Y’all made it this far. Keep on trucking to this place called the White House. Ask for Brandon! That’s who promised to help.
Our veterans should be helped first, then US citizens. Why is our country the one to help everyone else except us?
the government is providing for them, along with free health care, and everything else. Don't believe the pictures
Comments / 20