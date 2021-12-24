ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patient preference: messages for the wider adoption of renal denervation in the real world

By Tzung-Dau Wang
Hypertension is the most important attributable cause of cardiovascular diseases worldwide [1,2,3]. Although there are many effective and well-tolerated antihypertensive medications, the control rates among hypertensive patients remain disappointing, below 25% globally [1, 3]. Among the various causes of suboptimal control, non-adherence to medications is the most essential one [4]. Non-adherence...

Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prognostic significance of blood pressure in frail older adults

Hypertension is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and mortality. However, the clinical significance of hypertension may not be common to all individuals; high blood pressure (BP) in older persons did not always show a significant association with worse outcomes. For example, in a longitudinal study based on â‰¥12,000 community-dwelling older adults, men aged 65"“84 years with systolic BP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg have significantly lower mortality, while in the older subpopulation (â‰¥85 years), the lowest mortality was observed in a subgroup with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg [1]. Similar results were observed in another longitudinal study of 85-year-old adults [2] and older nursing home residents (mean age: 85 years) [3].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Renal denervation: basic and clinical evidence

Renal nerves have critical roles in regulating blood pressure and fluid volume, and their dysfunction is closely related with cardiovascular diseases. Renal nerves are composed of sympathetic efferent and sensory afferent nerves. Activation of the efferent renal sympathetic nerves induces renin secretion, sodium absorption, and increased renal vascular resistance, which lead to increased blood pressure and fluid retention. Afferent renal sensory nerves, which are densely innervated in the renal pelvic wall, project to the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus in the brain to modulate sympathetic outflow to the periphery, including the heart, kidneys, and arterioles. The effects of renal denervation on the cardiovascular system are mediated by both efferent denervation and afferent denervation. The first half of this review focuses on basic research using animal models of hypertension and heart failure, and addresses the therapeutic effects of renal denervation for hypertension and heart failure, including underlying mechanisms. The second half of this review focuses on clinical research related to catheter-based renal denervation in patients with hypertension. Randomized sham-controlled trials using second-generation devices, endovascular radiofrequency-based devices and ultrasound-based devices are reviewed and their results are assessed. This review summarizes the basic and clinical evidence of renal denervation to date, and discusses future prospects and potential developments in renal denervation therapy for cardiovascular diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Editorial comment: Renal denervation

Several recently published randomised sham-controlled trials have demonstrated significant blood pressure (BP) reductions following renal denervation (RDN) in patients with hypertension, both in the presence and absence of antihypertensive therapy [1]. The REQUIRE trial by Kario et al. [2] is the first trial of ultrasound renal denervation in Asian patients with hypertension receiving antihypertensive drug therapy, adds important value to our understanding of RDN induced BP reduction, and invites readers to have a closer look at confounding factors in RDN trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Assessing the quality of real-world evidence in retinal diseases

Real-world evidence is growing in importance as a source of information that can help support clinical decision-making when evaluated properly. It is accepted that randomly assigned controlled trials (RCTs) are the gold standard in establishing the efficacy of a clinical intervention. However, because such studies often have strict inclusion criteria and stringent requirements for patient follow-up, they often have greater patient adherence than that seen in the clinic and can exclude some of the types of patients routinely seen in day-to-day practice.1,2.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Rifkin Explains the Importance of Real-world Data in MM Patient Populations

Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, describes his research on real-world treatment patterns among patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Phase 3 clinical trials are very expensive, and using real-world evidence to aid with trial design and increase representation can help benefit...
DENVER, CO
Nature.com

The relationship between day-to-day variability in home blood pressure measurement and multiple organ function

Blood pressure variability (BPV) is associated with the prognosis of cardiovascular diseases. However, it is unclear how BPV is related to various organs. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between BPV and multiple organ functions. A total of three hundred fifteen participants (114 males; mean age: 70"‰Â±"‰9 years) participated in a community health checkup held in Tarumizu City. Home blood pressure (BP) was measured using a HEM-9700T (OMRON Healthcare, Kyoto, Japan). Day-to-day BPV was evaluated by the coefficient of variation (CV) of home BP measured in the morning for one month. N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-pro BNP) and high-sensitivity (hs-)troponin T were measured as cardiac biomarkers. Liver stiffness and renal function were evaluated using the Fibrous-4 (Fib4) index and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), respectively. NT-pro BNP and hs-troponin T were divided by the median value. Fib4 index greater than 2.67 and eGFR less than 60"‰mL/min/1.73 m2 were defined as high Fib4 index and low eGFR, respectively. In a multivariable logistic regression analysis, the CV of systolic BP was significantly associated with high NT-pro BNP, high Fib 4 index, and low eGFR, but not with high hs-troponin T. In contrast, the CV of diastolic BP was not associated with low eGFR, and the other three biomarkers had the same results as systolic BP. In conclusion, day-to-day BPV of systolic BP is independently associated with NT-pro BNP, eGFR, and Fib4 index, but not with hs-troponin T. In contrast, diastolic BPV was not found to be associated with eGFR.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparison of the usefulness of the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis in patients with essential hypertension

Arteriosclerosis leads to various serious diseases that substantially reduce the quality of life. When treating hypertension, it is important to evaluate the degree of arteriosclerosis. In recent years, the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index have been frequently used as indicators of arterial wall sclerosis. However, the superiority of either the cardio-ankle vascular index or the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis remains unclear. Therefore, the present study compared the usefulness of these two indices as an index of arteriosclerosis. Associations between the cardio-ankle vascular index or augmentation index and risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis in 535 consecutive patients with essential hypertension were evaluated. The cardio-ankle vascular index was significantly correlated with age, hemoglobin A1c, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In contrast, the augmentation index showed significant correlations only with age, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In addition, these correlations with the augmentation index were generally weaker than those with the cardio-ankle vascular index. The cardio-ankle vascular index, but not the augmentation index, was significantly correlated with flow-mediated dilation, an index of vascular endothelial function, and carotid intima-media thickness, an index of carotid atherosclerosis. Similar results were observed in subgroups stratified by sex and age. These data indicate that the cardio-ankle vascular index is more closely associated with risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis than the augmentation index, suggesting that the cardio-ankle vascular index may be superior to the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Smartphone-based digital phenotyping for dry eye toward P4 medicine: a crowdsourced cross-sectional study

Multidimensional integrative data analysis of digital phenotyping is crucial for elucidating the pathologies of multifactorial and heterogeneous diseases, such as the dry eye (DE). This crowdsourced cross-sectional study explored a novel smartphone-based digital phenotyping strategy to stratify and visualize the heterogenous DE symptoms into distinct subgroups. Multidimensional integrative data were collected from 3,593 participants between November 2016 and September 2019. Dimension reduction via Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection stratified the collected data into seven clusters of symptomatic DE. Symptom profiles and risk factors in each cluster were identified by hierarchical heatmaps and multivariate logistic regressions. Stratified DE subgroups were visualized by chord diagrams, co-occurrence networks, and Circos plot analyses to improve interpretability. Maximum blink interval was reduced in clusters 1, 2, and 5 compared to non-symptomatic DE. Clusters 1 and 5 had severe DE symptoms. A data-driven multidimensional analysis with digital phenotyping may establish predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory medicine.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Influence of stress induced by the first announced state of emergency due to coronavirus disease 2019 on outpatient blood pressure management in Japan

To prevent further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Japanese government announced a state of emergency, resulting in major stress for the population. The aim of this study was to investigate a possible association between changes in daily stress and blood pressure (BP) in Japanese patients. We retrospectively investigated 748 patients with chronic disease who were treated by the Sagamihara Physicians Association to determine changes in stress during the COVID-19 state of emergency from 7 April to 31 May 2020. During the state of emergency, office BP significantly increased from 136.5"‰Â±"‰17.5/78.2"‰Â±"‰12.0 to 138.6"‰Â±"‰18.6/79.0"‰Â±"‰12.2 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.03, respectively). In contrast, home BP significantly decreased from 128.2"‰Â±"‰10.3/75.8"‰Â±"‰8.8 to 126.9"‰Â±"‰10.2/75.2"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.01, respectively), and the ratio of white coat hypertension was significantly increased (p"‰<"‰0.001). Fifty-eight percent of patients worried about adverse effects of hypertension as a condition contributing to the severity and poor prognosis of COVID-19; decreased amounts of exercise and worsened diet compositions were observed in 39% and 17% of patients, respectively. In conclusion, a significant increase in office BP with the white coat phenomenon was observed during the state of emergency, as well as an increase in related stress. To prevent cardiovascular events, general practitioners should pay more attention to BP management during stressful global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prognostic impact of polypharmacy by drug essentiality in patients onÂ hemodialysis

Although polypharmacy is common among patients on hemodialysis (HD), its association with prognosis remains unclear. This study aimed to elucidate the association between the number of prescribed medicines and all-cause mortality in patients on HD, accounting for essential medicines (i.e., antihypertensives, antidiabetic medicines, and statins) and non-essential medicines. We evaluated 339 patients who underwent maintenance HD at Nagasaki Renal Center between July 2011 and June 2012 and followed up until June 2021. After adjusting for patient characteristics, the number of regularly prescribed medicines (10.0"‰Â±"‰4.0) was not correlated with prognosis (hazard ratio [HR]: 1.01, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.97"“1.05, p"‰="‰0.60). However, the number of non-essential medicines (7.9"‰Â±"‰3.6) was correlated with prognosis (HR: 1.06, 95% CI 1.01"“1.10, p"‰="‰0.009). Adjusting for patient characteristics, patients who were prescribed more than 10 non-essential medicines were found to have a significantly higher probability of mortality than those prescribed less than five non-essential medicines, with a relative risk of 2.01 (p"‰="‰0.004). In conclusion, polypharmacy of non-essential medicines increases the risk of all-cause mortality in patientsÂ on HD. As such, prescribing essential medicines should be prioritized, and the clinical relevance of each medicine should be reviewed by physicians and pharmacists.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The association of apolipoproteins with later-life all-cause and cardiovascular mortality: a population-based study stratified by age

Midlife lipid levels are important predictors of cardiovascular diseases, yet their association with mortality in older adults is less clear. We aimed to (1) identify lipid profiles based on cholesterol, triglycerides, and apolipoproteins using cluster analysis, and (2) investigate how lipid profiles and lipid levels at different ages are associated with later-life all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. We used data from 98,270 individuals in the Swedish AMORIS cohort who had blood measurements between 1985"“1996 and were followed until 2012. Over the follow-up (mean 18.0Â years), 30,730 (31.3%) individuals died. Three lipid profiles were identified. Compared with reference profile, a high lipid profile (low ApoA-I and high total cholesterol (TC), triglycerides, ApoB, and ApoB/ApoA-I ratio) at ages 39"“59 or 60"“79 was associated with higher all-cause mortality. A high lipid profile at"‰â‰¥"‰80Â years, however, did not confer higher mortality. For the specific markers, high TC (â‰¥"‰7.25Â mmol/L) was associated with higher all-cause mortality in ages 39"“59 but lower mortality in ages 60"“79 and"‰â‰¥"‰80. Low ApoA-I (<"‰1.28Â g/L) and high ApoB/ApoA-I ratio (â‰¥"‰1.18), on the other hand, were associated with higher cardiovascular mortality regardless of age at lipid measurement, highlighting their potential relevance for survival in both young and older individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Survival Disparities Identified in Real-World Patients With Appendiceal Cancer

Andrea Holowatyj, PhD, MSCI delved into the growing issue of early-onset appendiceal cancer, how it impacts certain groups, and what efforts can improve outcomes for these patients in the future. Oncologists have limited information about the risk factors and etiologies of appendiceal cancer, which is an issue considering the growing...
CANCER
Nature.com

Plasma metabolomic profiles associated with hypertension and blood pressure in response to thiazide diuretics

This study aimed to identify the metabolomic alterations associated with hypertension (HTN) and the response of blood pressure (BP) to thiazide diuretics. A total of 50 participants previously untreated for HTN were prospectively recruited. After a 2-week lifestyle adjustment, 30 participants with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and/or diastolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰90"‰mmHg were classified into the HTN group and prescribed hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) at 50"‰mg per day for 2 weeks. The remaining 20 participants, who had relatively normal BP, were assigned to the normotension group. Metabolomic profiles related to the response of BP to thiazide diuretics were analyzed. A total of 73 differential metabolites were found to be associated with HTN, and 27 metabolites were significantly changed upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-sensitive metabolites). Among the identified metabolites, 7 (aspartate, histidine, C5-DC, C5-M-DC, C14:1, phosphatidylcholine ae C34:1, and phosphatidylcholine ae C34:3) were positively associated with HTN and decreased in abundance upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-reduced/HTN-associated metabolites). Moreover, multivariate analysis of 20 metabolites whose baseline levels were associated with the response of BP revealed that aspartate, glutamate, lysophosphatidylcholine C16:0, lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3, and sphingomyelin C24:1 were independently related to systolic BP reduction, and lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3 was independently associated with diastolic BP reduction. In conclusion, we identified 5 metabolites independently related to BP changes with HCTZ treatment. An advanced biomarker profile of thiazide-induced metabolomic changes may provide a clue with which to further explore the complex and mixed effects of thiazide treatment in a clinical setting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heterogeneity in longitudinal trajectories of cognitive performance among middle-aged and older individuals with hypertension: Growth mixture modeling across an 8-year cohort study

Hypertension is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions and has been proven to be related to cognitive function. However, there is no evidence regarding the heterogeneity in cognitive trajectories among persons with hypertension. The aims of the current study were to characterize the heterogeneity in longitudinal trajectories of cognitive performance among Chinese middle-aged and older individuals with hypertension and to explore the potential determinants of trajectory memberships. Data from the 2011 to 2018 Chinese Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) were utilized. Two cognitive measures of executive function and episodic memory were assessed, and conditional growth mixture modeling (GMM) was performed to identify the trajectories of cognitive performance and explore the related factors of cognitive change. The findings revealed three trajectory classes of executive function (stable, sharp decline, smooth decline) and two trajectory classes of episodic memory (stable, decline). Individuals with hypertension who had a higher educational level, moderate nighttime sleep duration, and lower depressive symptoms as well as those who reported consuming alcohol at least once a month were more likely to belong to the optimal stable executive function group. Subjects with a higher educational level, adequate daytime napping duration, and higher BMI were more likely to exhibit stable episodic memory over time. Other factors, including age, sex, community type, marital status, and hypertension treatment, exhibited class-specific effects on growth parameters of cognitive trajectory. Targeting intervention designation is proposed to ameliorate the burdens of cognitive impairment among individuals with hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2-an extensive review

Considering the urgency of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, detection of new mutant strains and potential re-emergence of novel coronaviruses, repurposing of drugs such as ivermectin could be worthy of attention. This review article aims to discuss the probable mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2 by summarizing the available literature over the years. A schematic of the key cellular and biomolecular interactions between ivermectin, host cell, and SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 pathogenesis and prevention of complications has been proposed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of CPAP treatment on BP in resistant hypertensive patients according to the BP dipping pattern and the presence of nocturnal hypertension

High heterogeneity in the blood pressure (BP) response to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) exists in patients with resistant hypertension (RH). Only nondipper normotensive and hypertensive patients exhibited BP reductions when treated with CPAP; the baseline BP dipping pattern has been proposed as a predictor of BP response to CPAP but has never been explored in patients with RH. This study aimed to assess the effect of CPAP on BP in subjects with RH with respect to BP dipping pattern or nocturnal hypertension. This is an ancillary study of the SARAH study. RH subjects with an apnea/hypopnea index (AHI)"‰â‰¥"‰15/h and who received CPAP treatment for 1 year were included. Subjects underwent a sleep study and ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM) at baseline and at the 1-year follow-up. Eighty-nine RH subjects were included. The subjects were mainly male (77.5%) and obese, with a mean age of 66 years (25th"“75th percentile; 59.0; 70.0) and an AHI of 32.7/h (25th"“75th percentile; 25.0; 54.7). A total of 68.5% of participants were nondippers, and 71.9% had nocturnal hypertension. After 1 year of CPAP, no significant differences in ABPM parameters were observed between dippers and nondippers. According to nighttime BP, subjects with nocturnal normotension did not show significant changes in ABPM parameters, while nocturnal hypertensive subjects achieved a significant reduction in mean nighttime BP of âˆ’4.38"‰mmHg (âˆ’7.10 to âˆ’1.66). The adjusted difference between groups was 3.04 (âˆ’2.25 to 8.34), which was not significant. This study shows that the BP response to CPAP in patients with RH does not differ according to the BP dipping pattern (dipper and nondipper) and suggests a differential response according to the presence of nocturnal hypertension (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03002558).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

