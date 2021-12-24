ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Heterogeneity in longitudinal trajectories of cognitive performance among middle-aged and older individuals with hypertension: Growth mixture modeling across an 8-year cohort study

By Baiyang Zhang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypertension is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions and has been proven to be related to cognitive function. However, there is no evidence regarding the heterogeneity in cognitive trajectories among persons with hypertension. The aims of the current study were to characterize the heterogeneity in longitudinal trajectories of cognitive performance...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prognostic significance of blood pressure in frail older adults

Hypertension is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and mortality. However, the clinical significance of hypertension may not be common to all individuals; high blood pressure (BP) in older persons did not always show a significant association with worse outcomes. For example, in a longitudinal study based on â‰¥12,000 community-dwelling older adults, men aged 65"“84 years with systolic BP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg have significantly lower mortality, while in the older subpopulation (â‰¥85 years), the lowest mortality was observed in a subgroup with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg [1]. Similar results were observed in another longitudinal study of 85-year-old adults [2] and older nursing home residents (mean age: 85 years) [3].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comparison of the usefulness of the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis in patients with essential hypertension

Arteriosclerosis leads to various serious diseases that substantially reduce the quality of life. When treating hypertension, it is important to evaluate the degree of arteriosclerosis. In recent years, the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index have been frequently used as indicators of arterial wall sclerosis. However, the superiority of either the cardio-ankle vascular index or the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis remains unclear. Therefore, the present study compared the usefulness of these two indices as an index of arteriosclerosis. Associations between the cardio-ankle vascular index or augmentation index and risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis in 535 consecutive patients with essential hypertension were evaluated. The cardio-ankle vascular index was significantly correlated with age, hemoglobin A1c, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In contrast, the augmentation index showed significant correlations only with age, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In addition, these correlations with the augmentation index were generally weaker than those with the cardio-ankle vascular index. The cardio-ankle vascular index, but not the augmentation index, was significantly correlated with flow-mediated dilation, an index of vascular endothelial function, and carotid intima-media thickness, an index of carotid atherosclerosis. Similar results were observed in subgroups stratified by sex and age. These data indicate that the cardio-ankle vascular index is more closely associated with risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis than the augmentation index, suggesting that the cardio-ankle vascular index may be superior to the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Study Group#Hypertension#Longitudinal Study#Chinese#Gmm#Access Options
Nature.com

The relationship between day-to-day variability in home blood pressure measurement and multiple organ function

Blood pressure variability (BPV) is associated with the prognosis of cardiovascular diseases. However, it is unclear how BPV is related to various organs. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between BPV and multiple organ functions. A total of three hundred fifteen participants (114 males; mean age: 70"‰Â±"‰9 years) participated in a community health checkup held in Tarumizu City. Home blood pressure (BP) was measured using a HEM-9700T (OMRON Healthcare, Kyoto, Japan). Day-to-day BPV was evaluated by the coefficient of variation (CV) of home BP measured in the morning for one month. N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-pro BNP) and high-sensitivity (hs-)troponin T were measured as cardiac biomarkers. Liver stiffness and renal function were evaluated using the Fibrous-4 (Fib4) index and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), respectively. NT-pro BNP and hs-troponin T were divided by the median value. Fib4 index greater than 2.67 and eGFR less than 60"‰mL/min/1.73 m2 were defined as high Fib4 index and low eGFR, respectively. In a multivariable logistic regression analysis, the CV of systolic BP was significantly associated with high NT-pro BNP, high Fib 4 index, and low eGFR, but not with high hs-troponin T. In contrast, the CV of diastolic BP was not associated with low eGFR, and the other three biomarkers had the same results as systolic BP. In conclusion, day-to-day BPV of systolic BP is independently associated with NT-pro BNP, eGFR, and Fib4 index, but not with hs-troponin T. In contrast, diastolic BPV was not found to be associated with eGFR.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Longitudinal study of stool-associated microbial taxa in sibling pairs with and without autism spectrum disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Recently, gut dysbiosis has emerged as a powerful contributor to ASD symptoms. In this study, we recruited over 100 age-matched sibling pairs (between 2 and 8 years old) where one had an Autism ASD diagnosis and the other was developing typically (TD) (432 samples total). We collected stool samples over four weeks, tracked over 100 lifestyle and dietary variables, and surveyed behavior measures related to ASD symptoms. We identified 117 amplicon sequencing variants (ASVs) that were significantly different in abundance between sibling pairs across all three timepoints, 11 of which were supported by at least two contrast methods. We additionally identified dietary and lifestyle variables that differ significantly between cohorts, and further linked those variables to the ASVs they statistically relate to. Overall, dietary and lifestyle features were explanatory of ASD phenotype using logistic regression, however, global compositional microbiome features were not. Leveraging our longitudinal behavior questionnaires, we additionally identified 11 ASVs associated with changes in reported anxiety over time within and across all individuals. Lastly, we find that overall microbiome composition (beta-diversity) is associated with specific ASD-related behavioral characteristics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of genetic polymorphisms in IL-23R and IL-17A with the susceptibility to IgA nephropathy in a Chinese Han population

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney damage worldwide. Identifying new genetic factors associated with IgAN risk is of invaluable importance. To explore the association between polymorphisms of IL-23R and IL-17A and the susceptibility of IgAN, 164 IgAN patients and 192 healthy controls were genotyped for five SNPs in a Chinese Han population. A comparative analysis between genotype distributions, clinical indexes and pathological grades in the IgAN patients was also performed. The GG genotype and a G allele of rs7517847 were associated with a decreased IgAN risk (OR: 0.545; 95% CI: 0.299"“0.993; p"‰="‰0.046; OR: 0.730; 95% CI: 0.541"“0.984; p"‰="‰0.039) compared to the TT genotype and T allele respectively. Furthermore, the AA genotype of rs2275913 appeared to reduce the IgAN risk (OR: 0.405; 95% CI: 0.209"“0.786; p"‰="‰0.007) compared to the GG genotype. Consistently, individuals harboring an AA genotype had a lower IgAN risk (OR: 0.380; 95% CI: 0.211"“0.686; p"‰="‰0.001) under the recessive model. Our study demonstrated for the first time the significant associations of rs7517847 in IL-23R and rs2275913 in IL-17A with the risk of IgAN in Chinese Han.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Association between occupational or environmental noise exposure and renal function among middle-aged and older Korean adults: a cross-sectional study

Exposure to occupational and environmental noise is closely linked to various auditory system diseases. Few studies have focused on the effect of noise exposure on the extra auditory system, especially the urinary system. We analyzed 17,154 participants aged 40"“79Â years from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2013 and 2018. A self-reported questionnaire was used to assess occupational or environmental noise exposure. Logistic regression was used to determine the differences in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) based on noise exposure characteristics. For participants with noise exposure, linear regression was performed to determine relationship of the noise exposure period and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). In the noise exposure group, a higher CKD prevalence was associated with females who experienced long-term occupational noise (â‰¥"‰240Â months) (adjusted OR 2.72, 95% CI 1.11"“6.66). An increase of one month of occupational noise exposure was associated with a 0.0106Â mL/min/1.73 m2 decrease in eGFR in females aged"‰<"‰60Â years. Overall, noise exposure may be a risk factor for reduced renal function, especially long-term occupational noise exposure. More precise studies should determine (1) the relationship between noise and renal function and (2) the underlying mechanisms.
ASIA
Nature.com

Influence of stress induced by the first announced state of emergency due to coronavirus disease 2019 on outpatient blood pressure management in Japan

To prevent further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Japanese government announced a state of emergency, resulting in major stress for the population. The aim of this study was to investigate a possible association between changes in daily stress and blood pressure (BP) in Japanese patients. We retrospectively investigated 748 patients with chronic disease who were treated by the Sagamihara Physicians Association to determine changes in stress during the COVID-19 state of emergency from 7 April to 31 May 2020. During the state of emergency, office BP significantly increased from 136.5"‰Â±"‰17.5/78.2"‰Â±"‰12.0 to 138.6"‰Â±"‰18.6/79.0"‰Â±"‰12.2 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.03, respectively). In contrast, home BP significantly decreased from 128.2"‰Â±"‰10.3/75.8"‰Â±"‰8.8 to 126.9"‰Â±"‰10.2/75.2"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.01, respectively), and the ratio of white coat hypertension was significantly increased (p"‰<"‰0.001). Fifty-eight percent of patients worried about adverse effects of hypertension as a condition contributing to the severity and poor prognosis of COVID-19; decreased amounts of exercise and worsened diet compositions were observed in 39% and 17% of patients, respectively. In conclusion, a significant increase in office BP with the white coat phenomenon was observed during the state of emergency, as well as an increase in related stress. To prevent cardiovascular events, general practitioners should pay more attention to BP management during stressful global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
ptproductsonline.com

Pilot Study of Exercise and Cognition in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Highlights Need to Assess Outcomes of Randomized Controlled Trials

An international team of multiple sclerosis (MS) experts report lack of association between cognition and physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness in a large sample of individuals with progressive MS. These findings have important implications for studies involving exercise interventions aimed at treating the cognitive effects of MS. The study was...
FITNESS
Nature.com

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: the interplay between metabolism, microbes and immunity

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has emerged pandemically across the globe and particularly affects patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. NAFLD is a complex systemic disease that is characterised by hepatic lipid accumulation, lipotoxicity, insulin resistance, gut dysbiosis and inflammation. In this review, we discuss how metabolic dysregulation, the gut microbiome, innate and adaptive immunity and their interplay contribute to NAFLD pathology. Lipotoxicity has been shown to instigate liver injury, inflammation and insulin resistance. Synchronous metabolic dysfunction, obesity and related nutritional perturbation may alter the gut microbiome, in turn fuelling hepatic and systemic inflammation by direct activation of innate and adaptive immune responses. We review evidence suggesting that, collectively, these unresolved exogenous and endogenous cues drive liver injury, culminating in liver fibrosis and advanced sequelae of this disorder such as liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Understanding NAFLD as a complex interplay between metabolism, gut microbiota and the immune response will challenge the clinical perception of NAFLD and open new therapeutic avenues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Visual tracking at 4 months in preterm infants predicts 6.5-year cognition and attention

Visual tracking of moving objects requires sustained attention and prediction of the object's trajectory. We tested the hypothesis that measures of eye-head tracking of moving objects are associated to long-term neurodevelopment in very preterm infants. Methods. Visual tracking performance was assessed at 4 month's corrected age in 57 infants with...
SWEDEN
Nature.com

Effect of hypoproteinemia on the mortality of sepsis patients in the ICU: a retrospective cohort study

The objective of the study was to evaluate the effect of hypoproteinemia on the prognosis of sepsis patients and the effectiveness of exogenous albumin supplementation. A retrospective cohort study was conducted in adult ICUs. The subjects were 1055 sepsis patients in MIMIC III database from June 2001 to October 2012. There were no interventions. A total of 1055 sepsis patients were enrolled and allocated into two groups based on the lowest in-hospital albumin level: 924 patients were in the hypoproteinemia group (the lowest in-hospital albumin"‰â‰¤"‰3.1Â g/dL) and 131 patients were in the normal group (the lowest in-hospital albumin"‰>"‰3.1Â g/dL). A total of 378 patients [331 (35.8%) were in the hypoproteinemia group, and 47 (35.9%) were in the normal group] died at 28Â days, and no statistically significant difference was found between the two groups (P"‰="‰0.99). The survival analysis of the 28-day mortality rate was performed using the Cox proportional risk model and it was found that the lowest in-hospital albumin level showed no significant effect on the 28-day mortality rate (P"‰="‰0.18, 95%CI). Patients in the hypoproteinemia group exhibited a longer length of stay in ICU and hospital and more complications with AKI than those in the normal group. However, multivariate regression analysis found that there was no statistical significance between the two groups. In addition, multivariate regression analysis showed that patients in the hypoproteinemia group had a shorter time without vasoactive drugs and time without mechanical ventilation than those in the normal group (P"‰<"‰0.01). In the subgroup analysis, univariate analysis and multivariate regression analysis showed that there was no significant difference in the 28-day mortality rate (39.6% vs 37.5%, P"‰="‰0.80), the proportion of mechanical ventilation time (P"‰="‰0.57), and vasoactive drug time (P"‰="‰0.89) between patients with and without albumin supplementation. However, patients in the albumin supplementation group had a longer length of ICU stay and hospital stay than those in the non-supplementation group (P"‰<"‰0.01). Albumin level may be an indicator of sepsis severity, but hypoproteinemia has no significant effect on the mortality of sepsis patients. Despite various physiological effects of albumin, the benefits of albumin supplementation in sepsis patients need to be evaluated with caution.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between magnesium concentrations and prediabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Studies on the association between serum magnesium level and prediabetes yielded inconsistent results. Therefore, the present meta-analysis was designed to examine the association between serum magnesium levels and prediabetes. Online databases including PubMed, Embase, Scopus and Google Scholar were searched up to October, 2020. A total of 10 studies that reported mean and standard deviation (SD) of magnesium levels in prediabetes and healthy control group were identified. Random effects models were used to pool weighted mean differences (WMDs) of serum magnesium levels. Pooled-analysis showed that subjects with prediabetes had significantly lower serum magnesium levels compared with healthy controls (WMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.07Â mmol/L; 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.09,"‰âˆ’"‰0.05Â mmol/L, P"‰<"‰0.001). A significant heterogeneity observed across included studies (I2"‰="‰95.6%, P"‰<"‰0.001). However, different subgroup analysis did not detect the potential source of observed heterogeneity. Withdrawal of each individual study had no effect on the overall results. The present meta-analysis showed that circulating magnesium levels in people with prediabetes were significantly lower than healthy controls, confirming that magnesium deficiency may play a role in development and progression of prediabetes. Further studies with larger sample size and robust design are warranted to confirm present results.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Plasma metabolomic profiles associated with hypertension and blood pressure in response to thiazide diuretics

This study aimed to identify the metabolomic alterations associated with hypertension (HTN) and the response of blood pressure (BP) to thiazide diuretics. A total of 50 participants previously untreated for HTN were prospectively recruited. After a 2-week lifestyle adjustment, 30 participants with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and/or diastolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰90"‰mmHg were classified into the HTN group and prescribed hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) at 50"‰mg per day for 2 weeks. The remaining 20 participants, who had relatively normal BP, were assigned to the normotension group. Metabolomic profiles related to the response of BP to thiazide diuretics were analyzed. A total of 73 differential metabolites were found to be associated with HTN, and 27 metabolites were significantly changed upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-sensitive metabolites). Among the identified metabolites, 7 (aspartate, histidine, C5-DC, C5-M-DC, C14:1, phosphatidylcholine ae C34:1, and phosphatidylcholine ae C34:3) were positively associated with HTN and decreased in abundance upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-reduced/HTN-associated metabolites). Moreover, multivariate analysis of 20 metabolites whose baseline levels were associated with the response of BP revealed that aspartate, glutamate, lysophosphatidylcholine C16:0, lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3, and sphingomyelin C24:1 were independently related to systolic BP reduction, and lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3 was independently associated with diastolic BP reduction. In conclusion, we identified 5 metabolites independently related to BP changes with HCTZ treatment. An advanced biomarker profile of thiazide-induced metabolomic changes may provide a clue with which to further explore the complex and mixed effects of thiazide treatment in a clinical setting.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Dementia: Can probiotics improve cognitive function?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia in the United States, affecting more than. The results of a meta-analysis suggest that probiotic supplementation may improve cognitive function in people with mild cognitive impairment. The review adds extra information about the correlations between gut health and brain health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Possible mechanism of CHI3L1 promoting tonsil lymphocytes proliferation in children with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome

The typical characteristic of pediatric obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) is systemic inflammation and adenotonsillar hypertrophy (ATH), but the inflammatory markers and mechanism of adenotonsillar proliferation are unclear. Methods. IHC, qPCR, and western blotting were used to identify the expression of CHI3L1 in the tonsils of children with OSAS. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The CBS-HS axis promotes liver metastasis of colon cancer by upregulating VEGF through AP-1 activation

The main therapy for colon cancer with liver metastasis is chemotherapy based on 5-fluorouracil combined with targeted drugs. However, acquired drug resistance and severe adverse reactions limit patients' benefit from standard chemotherapy. Here, we investigate the involvement of endogenous hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in liver metastasis of colon cancer and its potential value as a novel therapeutic target.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy