Heterogeneity in longitudinal trajectories of cognitive performance among middle-aged and older individuals with hypertension: Growth mixture modeling across an 8-year cohort study

This study aimed to identify the metabolomic alterations associated with hypertension (HTN) and the response of blood pressure (BP) to thiazide diuretics. A total of 50 participants previously untreated for HTN were prospectively recruited. After a 2-week lifestyle adjustment, 30 participants with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and/or diastolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰90"‰mmHg were classified into the HTN group and prescribed hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) at 50"‰mg per day for 2 weeks. The remaining 20 participants, who had relatively normal BP, were assigned to the normotension group. Metabolomic profiles related to the response of BP to thiazide diuretics were analyzed. A total of 73 differential metabolites were found to be associated with HTN, and 27 metabolites were significantly changed upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-sensitive metabolites). Among the identified metabolites, 7 (aspartate, histidine, C5-DC, C5-M-DC, C14:1, phosphatidylcholine ae C34:1, and phosphatidylcholine ae C34:3) were positively associated with HTN and decreased in abundance upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-reduced/HTN-associated metabolites). Moreover, multivariate analysis of 20 metabolites whose baseline levels were associated with the response of BP revealed that aspartate, glutamate, lysophosphatidylcholine C16:0, lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3, and sphingomyelin C24:1 were independently related to systolic BP reduction, and lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3 was independently associated with diastolic BP reduction. In conclusion, we identified 5 metabolites independently related to BP changes with HCTZ treatment. An advanced biomarker profile of thiazide-induced metabolomic changes may provide a clue with which to further explore the complex and mixed effects of thiazide treatment in a clinical setting.
