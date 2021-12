New World has had an interesting first few months and despite the problems the game has had, it seems the devs are ready to roll into 2022 with an eye on the future. Over the weekend, the game’s dev team posted a fairly in-depth video discussing the future of the game, what they hope to do, and what’s definitely being planned. They also spent a bit of time discussing the game’s various issues and what they plan to do about them. And, while they were there, they revealed the game’s Winter Convergence holiday event, which is going on now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO