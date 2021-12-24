ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The E2F1-IREB2 axis regulates neuronal ferroptosis in cerebral ischemia

By Eikan Mishima
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerroptosis is a type of iron-dependent non-apoptotic regulated cell death characterized by excessive lipid peroxidation of cellular membranes caused by disruption of the antioxidant defense system and/or imbalanced cellular metabolism [1, 2]. Emerging evidence implicates ferroptosis in various disorders, including acute organ injury and neurodegenerative diseases, and in a cellular mechanism...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intestinal helminth infection transforms the CD4 T cell composition of the skin

Intestinal helminth parasites can alter immune responses to vaccines, other infections, allergens and autoantigens, implying effects on host immune responses in distal barrier tissues. We herein show that the skin of C57BL/6 mice infected with the strictly intestinal nematode Heligmosomoides polygyrus contain higher numbers of CD4+"‰T cells compared to the skin of uninfected controls. Accumulated CD4+"‰T cells were H. polygyrus-specific TH2 cells that skewed the skin CD4+"‰T cell composition towards a higher TH2/TH1 ratio which persisted after worm expulsion. Accumulation of TH2 cells in the skin was associated with increased expression of the skin-homing chemokine receptors CCR4 and CCR10 on CD4+"‰T cells in the blood and mesenteric lymph nodes draining the infected intestine and was abolished by FTY720 treatment during infection, indicating gut-to-skin trafficking of cells. Remarkably, skin TH2 accumulation was associated with impaired capacity to initiate IFN-Î³ recall responses and develop skin-resident memory cells to mycobacterial antigens, both during infection and months after deworming therapy. In conclusion, we show that infection by a strictly intestinal helminth has long-term effects on immune cell composition and local immune responses to unrelated antigens in the skin, revealing a novel process for T cell colonisation and worm-mediated immunosuppression in this organ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Statins and diabetes mellitus progression: a fly in the ointment?

Statins might exert diabetogenic effects, potentially increasing insulin resistance and worsening glucose control. However, patients with diabetes mellitus are at high or very high cardiovascular risk and, thus, statin use is strongly recommended. Adding ezetimibe to statins might be helpful in achieving lipid targets and reducing cardiovascular risk without adversely affecting glucose metabolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: PIK3R5 genetic predictors of hypertension induced by VEGF-pathway inhibitors

In the original version of the article, the Funding Information was revised. The original article has been corrected. This work was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers U10CA180821 and U10CA180882 (to the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology), U24CA196171, R21CA139280-01, and K07CA140390-01. JCFQ was supported by the SÃ£o Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP 2018/04491-2).
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E2f1#Ischemia#Cerebral Infarction#Intracellular
Nature.com

Author Correction: Soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibition decreases reperfusion injury after focal cerebral ischemia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23504-1, published online 27 March 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in FigureÂ 5. In FigureÂ 5, the image for the TPPU/NeuN panel was inadvertently duplicated for the sham condition. Therefore, the images presented for the sham/NeuN and sham/merge panels were incorrect....
CANCER
Nature.com

Laryngeal mask airway: an alternate option for all phases of neonatal resuscitation

Globally, a quarter of all neonatal deaths (estimated at 2.5 million annually) die from birth asphyxia, which remains the leading cause of neonatal morbidity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Early initiation of positive pressure ventilation (PPV) by face mask has shown to result in survival of >90% of newborns.1 In the rare circumstances when non-invasive PPV is unsuccessful and the newborn remains severely bradycardic (heart rate <60 beats per minute), the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) suggests endotracheal tube (ETT) intubation prior to initiation of chest compressions.2 Intubation is a difficult skill to practice. Developing proficiency at newborn intubation requires a significant amount of experience3 and simulation-based training has not shown to prepare towards successful neonatal intubations.4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparison of the usefulness of the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis in patients with essential hypertension

Arteriosclerosis leads to various serious diseases that substantially reduce the quality of life. When treating hypertension, it is important to evaluate the degree of arteriosclerosis. In recent years, the cardio-ankle vascular index and augmentation index have been frequently used as indicators of arterial wall sclerosis. However, the superiority of either the cardio-ankle vascular index or the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis remains unclear. Therefore, the present study compared the usefulness of these two indices as an index of arteriosclerosis. Associations between the cardio-ankle vascular index or augmentation index and risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis in 535 consecutive patients with essential hypertension were evaluated. The cardio-ankle vascular index was significantly correlated with age, hemoglobin A1c, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In contrast, the augmentation index showed significant correlations only with age, brain natriuretic peptide, and estimated glomerular filtration rate. In addition, these correlations with the augmentation index were generally weaker than those with the cardio-ankle vascular index. The cardio-ankle vascular index, but not the augmentation index, was significantly correlated with flow-mediated dilation, an index of vascular endothelial function, and carotid intima-media thickness, an index of carotid atherosclerosis. Similar results were observed in subgroups stratified by sex and age. These data indicate that the cardio-ankle vascular index is more closely associated with risk factors for arteriosclerosis and other indices of arteriosclerosis than the augmentation index, suggesting that the cardio-ankle vascular index may be superior to the augmentation index as an index of arteriosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

GPCR voltage dependence controls neuronal plasticity and behavior

G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) play a paramount role in diverse brain functions. Almost 20 years ago, GPCR activity was shown to be regulated by membrane potential in vitro, but whether the voltage dependence of GPCRs contributes to neuronal coding and behavioral output under physiological conditions in vivo has never been demonstrated. Here we show that muscarinic GPCR mediated neuronal potentiation in vivo is voltage dependent. This voltage dependent potentiation is abolished in mutant animals expressing a voltage independent receptor. Depolarization alone, without a muscarinic agonist, results in a nicotinic ionotropic receptor potentiation that is mediated by muscarinic receptor voltage dependency. Finally, muscarinic receptor voltage independence causes a strong behavioral effect of increased odor habituation. Together, this study identifies a physiological role for the voltage dependency of GPCRs by demonstrating crucial involvement of GPCR voltage dependence in neuronal plasticity and behavior. Thus, this study suggests that GPCR voltage dependency plays a role in many diverse neuronal functions including learning and memory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Cancer-associated fibroblast senescence and its relation with tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and PD-L1 expressions in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. There was a misalignment in Fig. 1. In addition, TableÂ 1 is incorrect. The authors apologize for the oversight. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan Lan, Yuki Kitano. Department of Gastroenterological Surgery, Graduate School...
WORLD
Nature.com

Cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor protects and repairs dopamine neurons by novel mechanism

Midbrain dopamine neurons deteriorate in Parkinson's disease (PD) that is a progressive neurodegenerative movement disorder. No cure is available that would stop the dopaminergic decline or restore function of injured neurons in PD. Neurotrophic factors (NTFs), e.g., glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) are small, secreted proteins that promote neuron survival during mammalian development and regulate adult neuronal plasticity, and they are studied as potential therapeutic agents for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. However, results from clinical trials of GDNF and related NTF neurturin (NRTN) in PD have been modest so far. In this review, we focus on cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), an unconventional neurotrophic protein. CDNF delivered to the brain parenchyma protects and restores dopamine neurons in animal models of PD. In a recent Phase I-II clinical trial CDNF was found safe and well tolerated. CDNF deletion in mice led to age-dependent functional changes in the brain dopaminergic system and loss of enteric neurons resulting in slower gastrointestinal motility. These defects in Cdnfâˆ’/âˆ’ mice intriguingly resemble deficiencies observed in early stage PD. Different from classical NTFs, CDNF can function both as an extracellular trophic factor and as an intracellular, endoplasmic reticulum (ER) luminal protein that protects neurons and other cell types against ER stress. Similarly to the homologous mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (MANF), CDNF is able to regulate ER stress-induced unfolded protein response (UPR) signaling and promote protein homeostasis in the ER. Since ER stress is thought to be one of the pathophysiological mechanisms contributing to the dopaminergic degeneration in PD, CDNF, and its small-molecule derivatives that are under development may provide useful tools for experimental medicine and future therapies for the treatment of PD and other neurodegenerative protein-misfolding diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

VLDLR and ApoER2 are receptors for multiple alphaviruses

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Alphaviruses, like many other arthropod-borne viruses, infect vertebrate species...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncRNA GAS5 regulates migration and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in lens epithelial cells via the miR-204-3p/TGFBR1 axis

Diabetic cataract (DC) is a major ocular complication secondary to diabetes mellitus. The epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of lens epithelial cells (LECs) is an important event in DC progression. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and microRNAs are involved in various biological processes and disorders. The aim of this study was to investigate the roles of lncRNA growth arrest-specific transcript 5 (GAS5) and microRNA-204-3p (miR-204-3p) deregulation in the pathogenic mechanism of high glucose (HG)-stimulated LECs. The results show that GAS5 was up-regulated, whereas miR-204-3p was down-regulated in anterior lens capsule tissues of DC patients and in HG-treated LECs compared to their controls, respectively. Functional experiments suggest that the lentivirus-mediated depletion of GAS5, as well as overexpression of miR-204-3p, suppressed migration and EMT in HG-treated LECs. Further mechanistic studies revealed that lncRNA GAS5/miR-204-3p/type 1 receptor of transforming growth factor-beta (TGFBR1) has a regulatory role in the process. Collectively, we demonstrated that dysregulation of GAS5 affects lens epithelial cell migration and EMT under HG conditions via the miR-204-3p/TGFBR1 axis. The current findings may provide new insights into the molecular mechanisms of DC development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The relationship between day-to-day variability in home blood pressure measurement and multiple organ function

Blood pressure variability (BPV) is associated with the prognosis of cardiovascular diseases. However, it is unclear how BPV is related to various organs. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between BPV and multiple organ functions. A total of three hundred fifteen participants (114 males; mean age: 70"‰Â±"‰9 years) participated in a community health checkup held in Tarumizu City. Home blood pressure (BP) was measured using a HEM-9700T (OMRON Healthcare, Kyoto, Japan). Day-to-day BPV was evaluated by the coefficient of variation (CV) of home BP measured in the morning for one month. N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-pro BNP) and high-sensitivity (hs-)troponin T were measured as cardiac biomarkers. Liver stiffness and renal function were evaluated using the Fibrous-4 (Fib4) index and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), respectively. NT-pro BNP and hs-troponin T were divided by the median value. Fib4 index greater than 2.67 and eGFR less than 60"‰mL/min/1.73 m2 were defined as high Fib4 index and low eGFR, respectively. In a multivariable logistic regression analysis, the CV of systolic BP was significantly associated with high NT-pro BNP, high Fib 4 index, and low eGFR, but not with high hs-troponin T. In contrast, the CV of diastolic BP was not associated with low eGFR, and the other three biomarkers had the same results as systolic BP. In conclusion, day-to-day BPV of systolic BP is independently associated with NT-pro BNP, eGFR, and Fib4 index, but not with hs-troponin T. In contrast, diastolic BPV was not found to be associated with eGFR.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of genetic polymorphisms in IL-23R and IL-17A with the susceptibility to IgA nephropathy in a Chinese Han population

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney damage worldwide. Identifying new genetic factors associated with IgAN risk is of invaluable importance. To explore the association between polymorphisms of IL-23R and IL-17A and the susceptibility of IgAN, 164 IgAN patients and 192 healthy controls were genotyped for five SNPs in a Chinese Han population. A comparative analysis between genotype distributions, clinical indexes and pathological grades in the IgAN patients was also performed. The GG genotype and a G allele of rs7517847 were associated with a decreased IgAN risk (OR: 0.545; 95% CI: 0.299"“0.993; p"‰="‰0.046; OR: 0.730; 95% CI: 0.541"“0.984; p"‰="‰0.039) compared to the TT genotype and T allele respectively. Furthermore, the AA genotype of rs2275913 appeared to reduce the IgAN risk (OR: 0.405; 95% CI: 0.209"“0.786; p"‰="‰0.007) compared to the GG genotype. Consistently, individuals harboring an AA genotype had a lower IgAN risk (OR: 0.380; 95% CI: 0.211"“0.686; p"‰="‰0.001) under the recessive model. Our study demonstrated for the first time the significant associations of rs7517847 in IL-23R and rs2275913 in IL-17A with the risk of IgAN in Chinese Han.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dopamine Neuron Challenge Test for early detection of Parkinson's disease

Diagnosing Parkinson's disease (PD) before the clinical onset proves difficult because the hallmark PD symptoms do not manifest until more than 60% of dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta have been lost. Here we show that, by evoking a transient dopamine release and subsequently measuring the levels of dopamine metabolites in the cerebrospinal fluid and plasma, a hypodopaminergic state can be revealed when less than 30% of dopamine neurons are lost in mouse PD models. These findings may lead to sensitive and practical screening and diagnostic tests for detecting early PD in the high-risk population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Anthrax Toxin Acts Selectively on Sensory Neurons to Silence Pain

The results of a study headed by scientists at Harvard Medical School (HMS) suggest that a toxin produced by the bacterium that causes anthrax may also have an unexpected benefit, in that it can silence multiple types of pain. The research, in lab tests and in live rodents, revealed that...
CANCER
Nature.com

Less BMI-1 is more for chronic infections

Chronic viral infections can trigger ineffective antibody responses. A new study shows that deletion of B cell-specific Moloney murine leukemia virus integration site 1 (BMI-1) from B cells restores protective antibodies during chronic infection. Antibodies are an important component of antiviral immunity. They are the primary basis of protection for...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy