Detroit ACE and Detroit Media Services to present Black Heritage Films for the Holidays on City Channel 22, the Arts and Entertainment Channel

The Office of Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship is proud to present Black Heritage Films for the Holidays. Screening at 7PM every night from Christmas until New Year's, the films reflect the excellence that Black filmmakers such as Oscar Micheaux were achieving in the 1930s.

Oscar Devereaux Micheaux (January 2, 1884 – March 25, 1951) was an author, film director, and independent producer of more than 44 films. The short-lived Lincoln Motion Picture Company was the first movie company owned and controlled by black filmmakers, but Micheaux is regarded as the first major African-American feature filmmaker. He was a prominent producer of films featuring Black actors and has been described as "the most successful African-American filmmaker of the first half of the 20th century." This Black Heritage Film series was presented by Walker-Miller Energy Services.

This film series "is one more example of the City providing quality arts, culture, and entertainment experiences for Detroit residents," said Rochelle Riley, the City's Director of Arts and Culture. "We are grateful to Carla Walker Miller for her generous donations to the Artist Relief Fund to help artists in the pandemic, thus placing the company name on the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NzFz_0dVVW67300

Saturday

America's First Black Media Mogul

Oscar Micheaux _ The Czar of Black Hollywood

Sunday

Murder in Harlem, a 1935 Oscar Micheaux Film

Monday

Swing, a 12938 Oscar Micheaux Film

Tuesday

Underworld, a 1937 Oscar Micheaux Film

Wednesday

Beware, a 1937 film starring Lewis Jordan

Thursday

Boy, What a Girl! a 1946 film

Friday

Ten Minutes to Live, a 1932 Oscar Micheaux Film

Murder in Harlem, a 1935 Oscar Michaeux Film

Saturday

Big Fella, a 1937 film

Lying Lips, a 1939 Oscar Micheaux film

secondwavemedia.com

Living Arts fosters creativity and connection among Detroit's youth

Living Arts is a beautiful intersection of arts education and opportunity for the youth of Detroit and our surrounding areas. We hire professional working artists to teach children their passions. We do this through in-school programming alongside principals and teachers in the classroom and through after-school programming on evenings and weekends. These dreams are realized through incredible partnerships with our funders and our community.
DETROIT, MI
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
Grand Forks Herald

Arts & Entertainment

Jay checks out The Horsepower Barn on this episode of 'Rides with Jay Thomas'. Usually, when you think of barns, you think of animals. But this place is packing some Pontiac horsepower. December 13, 2021 07:00 AM. Jay finds a collection and focuses on a Mark II on this episode...
LIFESTYLE
