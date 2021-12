Soccer players need good ball skills. They also need to use these skills under pressure and make good decisions on the pitch. Apart from the penalty shot, there is rarely a time when the same skill is used the same way in a game. Teammates and opponents are constantly moving. The ball bounces differently according to the weather, and pitch and fatigue make everything harder. The adage, ‘Train the way you play,’ applies to soccer drills. There must be some element of movement, decision-making, and pressure for transfer to the match to occur. Here are some ideas for drills that allow you to develop ball skills and understand how they can be applied in a match.

SOCCER ・ 14 HOURS AGO