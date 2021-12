It’s been a rollercoaster of a week for the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 15, the Chiefs earned a tough road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on a short week of rest to put some distance between them and every other division rival in the AFC West. With the win, the Chiefs not only essentially locked up their sixth AFC West title but they also stepped into the No. 1 seed in the AFC—at least for the time being.

