A Comprehensive Study Exploring Data Entry Software Market | Key Players AssetNet, EpiData, Zed-Systems, Multipass Solutions, Zerion Software

The scale and speed of China’s technological advancements in recent years have raised concerns in Washington and elsewhere over the implications for the United States’ overall economic competitiveness and its national security, as well as the impact on liberal values and good governance globally. There also has been growing concern about the fragmentation of the global technology sector, including the rise of divergent standards and norms, as the Chinese technology market increasingly decouples from those of the United States and the West more broadly.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO