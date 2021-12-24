ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

One in 10 Londoners infected with COVID, government data show

arcamax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson urged Britons to take care at Christmas as he considers whether to tighten pandemic regulations, as government data indicated about 10% of Londoners were infected with COVID-19, and daily cases hit a record for a third day. An estimated 1 in 25 people across England — more...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Conservative Party#Security Agency#Uk#Britons#Londoners#Omicron
The Independent

Travellers locked in quarantine hotels to be told when they will be released

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.We need to make sure we are not releasing Covid or Omicron-positive guests immediatelyJonathan Mogford, UK Health Security Agency“For this de-listing, where Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

New Year's eve on a knife edge: PM to rule on new restrictions on Monday as scientists predict any new curbs on socialising could be in place until late MARCH - while London's daily Covid hospital admissions surge by 92%

Further Covid restrictions could be imposed just in time for New Year's Eve as Boris Johnson is set to review the latest figures on Monday. The new restrictions, which may include a return to the rule of six and a ban on socialising with another household indoors, could be in place until late March under measures examined by Government scientific advisers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Data suggesting Omicron is milder offers ‘glimmer of Christmas hope’

New data suggesting Omicron may be less likely to lead to serious illness than the Delta variant of coronavirus offers a “glimmer of Christmas hope”, a senior health official has said.But UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief executive Dr Jenny Harries warned that it is too early to downgrade the threat from the new strain, which is still spreading rapidly across the UK.Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that more information is needed, particularly about the impact on elderly and more vulnerable patients.She added: “There is a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Has the new variant already peaked in the UK?

Boris Johnson has announced there will be no further social restrictions imposed in England before Christmas to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid9 while efusing to make similar guarantees for the New Year period.England could still see a circuit-breaker lockdown enforced next week, with the government’s scientific advisers continuing to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current (limited) data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy