Worcester holiday displays brighten city

By Katie Benoit
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting holiday displays is a Christmas tradition for the Belisea family. “It’s just fun to look around at lights," Jeremiah Belisea said. There are a number of holiday light displays to be seen around Worcester. Cornwell Holiday Display on Dawson Road has more than 130 inflatable decorations. Santos...

spectrumnews1.com

Alpena News

Santa!!!

Santa Claus visited Alpena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, riding around town waving from the top of an Alpena City Fire truck decorated with multi-colored Christmas lights. In the photo, Juliana and Brielle. Avery watch and wave as Santa approaches on 3rd Avenue across from the high school. Remind...
ALPENA, MI
Romesentinel.com

Santa, firefighters partner to brighten holidays for 10 families

That jolly old elf Santa Claus visited the city of Rome on Tuesday to help the Rome Fire Department deliver gifts to 10 families. St. Nick has been helping the city’s firefighters deliver gifts for more than seven years. On Wednesday, they visited a total of 32 children across the city.
ROME, NY
northcountrynow.com

Patriotic Potsdam Christmas tree

Renee Pillado of Potsdam submitted the picture of this year’s Christmas tree which is decorated with photos of veterans and active service members. ‘This is how we have chosen to encourage our hearts and keep our hope alive. In our home we are honoring our country, first responders and veterans through this Christmas season. On the ribbon is pictures pinned of men and women in these branches. Some are dead, like my dad. Some are retired, disabled and still active,’ Pillado said. Photo submitted by Renee Pillado.
POTSDAM, NY
Midland Daily News

Midland's Christmas wishlist

We asked more than 30 children and adults what they want for Christmas this year, and the list ran the gamut from new teeth to world peace — and definitely an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Many interviewed also asked for good health, either for them or their families....
MIDLAND, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Archie the talking snowman makes the holidays special in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — During the holiday season, a lot of children look forward to going to the mall and sitting on Santa's lap. But in Akron, there's another holiday tradition for the locals. For more than 40 years, kids of all ages have shared their Christmas wish list with...
AKRON, OH
thehinsdalean.com

Hinsdale hosts 'Holidays in Hinsdale'

From Santa in his Burlington Park tiny home to horse-drawn wagon rides to cookie decorating, Holidays in Hinsdale - hosted by the village in Burlington Park the last two Saturdays - offered fun for everyone. Charlotte Raymond and Will Kropf decorated and then ate the fruits of their labor. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
Morning Journal

CHRISTMAS ON THE HILL

Over 1,000 families participated in the East Liverpool City Schools’ second Christmas On The Hill event December 11. It started in 2020 due to the city’s lack of a Christmas parade. Held at the East Liverpool campus of ELJS, ELHS and North Elementary, the reverse parade route included stops from ELHSAA, Hall of Fame, Westgate Middle School, LaCroft Elementary, treasurer’s office, special education and the North Elementary School in addition to the East Liverpool Junior/Senior High School. Every district building participated including the fan favorite of a school bus all decked out in a Polar Express theme while bus drivers handed out bells. The East Liverpool band and choir members played holiday music. Many student and staff decorated trees scattered throughout the reverse parade site. An angel donation tree was available to accept donations of non-perishable foods, gloves, hats, scarves and money benefiting the East Liverpool Salvation Army. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes created the Christmas manger scene. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were hand waving to cars. Teachers Lisa Ensinger and Michele Davis and students oversaw a mailbox on the drive-thru route, where children could drop off their letters for Santa. Children will receive a reply from Santa if return address was included. Career Tech students created ornaments and wooden cut-outs out representing each of 13 offerings. These Potter elves were critical in setup leading to the day’s festivities. Submitted photo.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Haverhill Gazette

First responders help children brighten families' holiday

HAVERHILL — One hundred children selected by their school resource officers each received $100 for a Christmas shopping spree at a local Target store. As part of the Heroes and Helpers program hosted by Haverhill police along with firefighters from Local 1011, the roughly 50 participating first responders served as the children’s personal shoppers Dec. 11, helping them select gifts for family members, including toys for siblings.
HAVERHILL, MA
Atlantic City Press

Woodbine holiday parade winners

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the winners of the borough’s annual holiday parade on Dec. 10 and thanked the participants, organizers and all those who made the parade possible this year. The parade included the lighting of the tree, the gazebo lights and the whole park-like pavilion...
WOODBINE, NJ
Mount Olive Tribune

Town pride on display

Town of Mount Olive flags are sold out, but a few license plates remain available for purchase at the town clerk’s office. Residents interested in purchasing a license plate can call Sherry Davis, who plans to order additional flags. A total of 20 flags were ordered and immediately bought during the inaugural Pickles, Pigs & Swigs festival in November.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Phoenix

With Christmas Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in the City of Phoenix. Here’s how city services are affected:. City of Phoenix offices will close at noon on Friday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcountrynow.com

Heuvelton teachers shine

Julie Madlin presenting Heuvelton Teacher's Association Jeans Day Check to Bob Santamoor representing Lights on the River. Once a month HTA members donate $5 each and the money is donated to a local cause. Submitted Photo.
HEUVELTON, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Why it took a village to bring holiday magic into Quartz Hill home

LOS ANGELES — While the holidays inspire some to decorate outside, Luis Partida spent the last couple of decades decorating and building his own village conveniently located inside his living room. “I went to the 99 cents store, and I started looking for stuff, having ideas. What can I...
QUARTZ HILL, CA
wwnytv.com

Winter Solstice Party

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SLC Arts invites the community to join them for their final event as part of the “Merry Making” winter performances and classes. On December 21st from 5pm to 8pm, SLC Arts will be holding the Winter Solstice Party. This event will be held in their new building, the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, at 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam. The Winter Solstice Party will feature two performances: one by Gretchen Koehler and Barb Heller from 5pm to 6:15pm, and another by Andrew and Angus LaMora from 6:30pm to 8pm.
WATERTOWN, NY
spectrumnews1.com

LA County holiday celebration to go without audience over COVID concerns

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, organizers of the 62nd annual LA County Holiday Celebration Monday announced the Christmas Eve event will go on without an audience this Friday. Music Center officials cited "an abundance of caution given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases."
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Diocese of Worcester prepares to welcome parishioners for Christmas Eve mass

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Diocese of Worcester is preparing to welcome parishioners for their busiest mass of the year. Dozens will fill local churches this week for Christmas Eve mass. As COVID-19 cases in the area rise, some may be worried about leaving the house to attend services. However, chancellor and director of communications, Raymond Delisle, said there are a handful of precautions in place to help parishioners celebrate Christmas safely.
WORCESTER, MA
Oswego County Today

Santa For Seniors Brightens Holiday Season For Older Adults

OSWEGO COUNTY — More than 70 seniors in Oswego County are opening gifts this holiday season thanks to the Office for the Aging’s Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, staff from the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) began delivering packages to nearly 100 older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season. Deliveries will continue into next week, with 72 seniors adopted as part of the program, in addition to 25 seniors receiving nonperishable food collections from OFA through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Fulton Rotary.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WNEP-TV 16

How Wellsboro Saved Christmas

WELLSBORO, Pa. — During World War II, Christmas ornaments were scarce. At that time, the hand blown glass ornaments were manufactured and shipped from Germany. Because of the war, ornaments from Germany were no longer available to the United States. With a need for ornaments and the imagination and ingenuity of several fine folks at Corning Glass in Wellsboro, the glass workers were able to produce ornaments for the entire country. Jackie Lewandoski interviews Anja Stam and Skip Cavanagh at the Wellsboro Pop Up Glass Museum on how Wellsboro saved Christmas with the production of Shiny Brite Ornaments.
WELLSBORO, PA

