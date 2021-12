One Sonic the Hedgehog fan has gone viral for spotting a surprise connection to Masamune Shirow's Ghost in the Shell in the newest trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Following the successful release of the first film last year (after the team had to go back to the drawing board in order to redesign Sonic following some backlash from fans), it was announced that a second movie was already in the works for a release in 2022. Now fans have gotten their very first look at the new Sonic the Hedgehog sequel with its first trailer released for fans.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO