The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will meet on Christmas Day in the NBA from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Celtics are in need of a win after losing five of their last eight games and would expect them to pick up their play on Christmas. As for the Bucks, they’ve been cruising along this season, winning 10 of their last 15 games and looking for their 22nd win of the year today.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO