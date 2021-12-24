ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

News On Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events – Day 1, & More

By Ryan Clark
 1 day ago

You can check out the latest ticket sales for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tickets for next week’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, GA are a ‘hot item’. While there has been some local discounting, the show has sold 3,000 tickets in two...

ewrestlingnews.com

Lots Of News On Xavier Woods, Cesaro, NXT 2.0, WWE Day 1, More

WWE posted the following video, showing some Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History:. WWE is teaming up with the Atlanta Hawks for some limited edition merchandise that will be available at the State Farm Arena for WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On The Recent WWE Tryouts – Who Was There?, Contracts Offered

We reported last week here on eWn that WWE held tryouts in Orlando, FL. Some of the names spotted at the tryouts included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, D-Von Dudley’s twins Terrence and...
WWE
WWE

Download the WWE Day 1 App for up-to-date event information and more!

The WWE Day 1 App is your official resource for attending the event at State Farm Arena. Manage event tickets, pre-order merchandise, find your way around with the State Farm Arena map, get directions, and more. The WWE Day 1 App will make things easier so you can fully experience...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

IMPACT Rebellion 2022 PPV Location & Venue Revealed, Road To Rebellion Schedule

The details regarding the IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view for next year have finally surfaced. This week, IMPACT Wrestling revealed the location and venue for the IMPACT Rebellion 2022 pay-per-view. The show is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2022 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Additionally,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

ROH News & Notes, MLW Releases Free Matches, EC3 Note, More

You can check out the lineup for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV below:. * ROH Women’s World Title Match: Rok-C (c) vs. Holidead. * 12 Man Christmas Surprise Tag Team Bout: Team Josh Woods vs. Team Brian Johnson. Team members will be chosen at random. Kevin Eck...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

More Details On WWE’s Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
WWE
Wrestling World

Several WWE superstars have tested positive

Just today we updated you on the Thunderdome issue, in fact Dave Meltzer went out of balance by saying that WWE could be forced to reuse it for a state of emergency, with the virus that just doesn't want to stop. This reporter's thesis unfortunately gains even more strength with a report from PWInsider, which said that many superstars from the Stamford-based company tested positive for COVID.
WWE

