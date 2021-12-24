Milwaukee vs. Dallas: Bucks Fend Off Pesky Mavs

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (12/25/21) What a crazy year it has been so far for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The Milwaukee Bucks started the 2021-22 season with a huge home win against the Brooklyn Nets, but shortly after, they lost several players to injuries and COVID. At one time, the Bucks had to rely solely on Giannis Antetokounmpo as their other key players were out. It has been an up and down season, but things are starting to look up for them as they are currently third in the Eastern Conference. Still, like many other teams, the Bucks have players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, which could hurt them temporarily. The Celtics have a couple of frontcourt players in the health and safety protocols as well, like Al Horford and Grant Williams, but still have their best players available in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Without Giannis playing, I would have to give the slight edge to the Boston Celtics. Don’t rule out the Bucks, though, because we have recently seen Jrue Holiday get red-hot from the floor, and Khris Middleton is one of the best isolation scorers in the league today.

