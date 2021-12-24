ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee vs. Dallas: Bucks Fend Off Pesky Mavs

By Andrew Goodman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks got the best of the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, 102-95. It is to be expected that the Mavericks will be pesky no matter who suits up for them on game day, no matter how mediocre their head coach is. What We Learned. DeMarcus Cousins...

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
Milwaukee vs. Houston: Bucks Extinguish Rockets, 126-106

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the win column. They’d cruise to a 126-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. In the start of the game that featured the 15th different starting lineup in 33 games for the Bucks, there’d be a bit of sluggishness for Milwaukee. The Rockets would come out shooting hotter than the Bucks (38.1% to 32%), but down the stretch, Milwaukee would close things out. A Pat Connaughton 3-pointer on the Bucks’ final possession gave them a lead that they’d secure into the second quarter, 25-24.
State
Texas State
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
Milwaukee vs. Boston: Bucks Battle Back; Drop Coal in Celtics Stocking

The Milwaukee Bucks rarely led on this Christmas afternoon, but they found a way to beat back the Boston Celtics behind a late fourth quarter run, 117-113. Milwaukee looked sluggish from tip, with Boston taking full advantage firing nearly 60% in the first period alone to go up 35-22. Unfortunately, the Celtics hot shooting (48.8%; 10-23 from deep) continued to press the Bucks as they went down 62-47 at halftime. Between 5-17 from three, and the Celtics notching 14 points off Milwaukee’s seven turnovers, Bud’s team had some ground to make up. Thankfully, they delivered us all a gift with a dynamite third period, scoring 43 points to trail just 90-94 heading into the fourth. After Jabari Parker pushed the Celtics ahead by 11, the Bucks fought back with a thunderous display down low by Giannis Antetokounmpo that brought Milwaukee ahead for a Xmas day miracle.
Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Celtics 113

On the most anticipated holiday of the NBA schedule, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a stunning comeback against the Boston Celtics, 117-113. This game was at risk of simply not happening a few weeks ago, before the NBA relaxed the rules around “hardship exception” contracts, which allows teams more flexibility when adding players on a short-term basis. That’s how Javin DeLaurier ended up on the Milwaukee roster, despite Milwaukee welcoming back Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Donte DiVincenzo in his season debut.
Celtics Vs. Bucks Takeaways: Shorthanded C's Collapse Late in Milwaukee

Celtics vs. Bucks takeaways: Shorthanded C's collapse late in Milwaukee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It wasn't a very merry Christmas for the Boston Celtics. Ravaged by COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the undermanned Celtics admirably built up a 19-point first half lead against the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA Best Bets on Christmas Day: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. Christmas Day is the biggest day of NBA...
Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get a chance for revenge against former head coach Jason Kidd as they travel south for a contest against the Dallas Mavericks, who will be without star Luka Doncic. It’s a prime chance to get another W before Christmas Day too. Check out the full preview...
#The Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks 12/25/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (12/25/21) What a crazy year it has been so far for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The Milwaukee Bucks started the 2021-22 season with a huge home win against the Brooklyn Nets, but shortly after, they lost several players to injuries and COVID. At one time, the Bucks had to rely solely on Giannis Antetokounmpo as their other key players were out. It has been an up and down season, but things are starting to look up for them as they are currently third in the Eastern Conference. Still, like many other teams, the Bucks have players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, which could hurt them temporarily. The Celtics have a couple of frontcourt players in the health and safety protocols as well, like Al Horford and Grant Williams, but still have their best players available in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Without Giannis playing, I would have to give the slight edge to the Boston Celtics. Don’t rule out the Bucks, though, because we have recently seen Jrue Holiday get red-hot from the floor, and Khris Middleton is one of the best isolation scorers in the league today.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Picks and Predictions Dec 25

WagerTalk NBA handicapper Andy Lang offers his Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics betting preview on the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. At the time of posting, the Bucks are holding steady as a 7-point home favorite over the visiting Celtics, with the total sitting at 221 points. Stay on top...
'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

DALLAS - With six replacement players on the Dallas Mavericks roster, COVID-19 chaos took center stage as the Mavericks hosted the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In Dallas' last home game at the American Airlines Center in 2021, the Mavs lost to the Bucks 102-95. Dallas was without 10 players tonight, including seven Mavs at various stages in the league’s COVID safety protocols. Dallas star Luka Doncic (protocols) was out for his sixth-straight game, after missing the first five while dealing with soreness in his left ankle. Plus, Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) missed his second-straight game. Six of the Mavs' 13 available players were replacement players.
