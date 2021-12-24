ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

8 Christmas Traditions that Make You Super Minnesotan

By Carly Ross
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone has their own family traditions for the holidays. However, some traditions are a dead giveaway that you're a Minnesotan. For example, if you had no idea where I was from and I told...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4now.com

Make Your Own Fruity Gumdrop Nougat Candy For A Fun Christmas Tradition

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. ‘Tis the season for indulging in holiday sweets. The traditional offerings include hot cocoa,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
KROC News

10 Questions That Will Make Minnesotans Squirm During the Holidays

After the pandemic might have canceled your holiday plans last year, many of us here in Minnesota are looking forward to getting together with family and friends this season. But here are 10 questions that are guaranteed to make every Minnesotan cringe when you hear them during the holidays!. Those...
fox9.com

Minnesotans enjoy early Christmas present from Mother Nature

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Usually on Christmas Eve, Minnesota looks like a winter wonderland. But this year, Mother Nature has the state in a warm embrace for the beginning of the holiday season. "It's nice, but it's also weird. I'm sad that all the snow is melting. But...
stardem.com

Logistics interfere with Christmas tradition

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m excited to visit my family this year for the holidays, especially since last year’s quarantine prevented us from being together. My problem is that the only affordable flight I could get lands me at home on Christmas Day. My family has a ritual on Christmas Eve where the adults wrap gifts together, and the kids get to open one gift the night before. I so want to be there for that, but I couldn’t make it work. Am I wrong to ask the family to delay that until Christmas afternoon when I arrive? — Nostalgic.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Time#Parade#Minnesotan#The Get Up Go#Kroc
KDHL AM 920

7,800 Gift Boxes Full of 80’s Swag Given Away By a Company in Minnesota

Anyone else feeling the pinch right now because they spent too much on Christmas gifts? That credit card bill in January is NOT going to be pretty. If you've been scouring the internet for some freebies or deals AND you love the 80's, I have the best bit of info that may make you jump up and down with excitement. Planters, a company that is now owned by Hormel, which is a Minnesota-based company, is giving away 7,800 gift boxes FULL of 80's swag!
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

3 Festive Holiday Drinks You Need to Try This Season in Minnesota

If you want to spice up your holiday season this year, here are three festive drinks you need to try here in Minnesota!. When it comes to holiday drinks, a tradition in my family is to have a piping hot Tom and Jerry on Christmas Eve. It's an egg nog-like drink that also has a little rum and brandy in it, along with a thick, cinnamon-infused batter.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Will You Have These Famous MN Foods At Your Holiday Celebration?

Christmas Eve is four days away! (Can you believe it? I still see green grass! How can it be Christmas already?) Besides visiting with family, I am most excited for the holiday feasts that will ensue in five days. My family loves to devour finger foods, such as pickle roll-ups and lefse--some very traditional Minnesota food staples. And I simply can't wait to partake in festivities!
Star-Courier

Jeanette Gibson column: The traditional Christmas goose

It’s that time of year again when people are celebrating the winter solstice in their own unique way. Winter solstice traditions have been officially celebrated in their many different forms since at least Mesopotamian times. One particular solstice tradition involves feast meals of geese. This tradition appears to have...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
KDHL AM 920

Merry Christmas From Rainy Phoenix

Merry Christmas from rainy Phoenix! Louise and I were lucky we flew down on Thursday as all we heard on the news Friday was about flight cancelations and travelers stranded at the airport. Hopefully it will be straightened out by late next week when we plan to fly back to Minnesota. We are at a really nice resort just North of Phoenix. Monday we will be moving to a hotel in downtown Phoenix close to the stadium for the Gophers game.
PHOENIX, AZ
Villages Daily Sun

Decorate cookies for Christmas

For Joanne Lima, Christmastime means cookies. Lima, of the Village of McClure, taught herself how to ice sugar cookies with royal icing for a professional look. Each Christmas she hosts a cookie decorating party for her neighbors. Lima started the tradition three years ago when she first moved in, and on Dec. 14 she invited a couple dozen neighbors to her home to teach them how to decorate cookies. Everyone decorated seven cookies with fun shapes like a flamingo in a Santa hat, a melted snowman and Santa Claus wearing board shorts. Lima, third from left, and her friends Iris Martinez, of the Village of Linden, Susie Bowles, of the Village of McClure, and Nancy Gipe, of the Village of McClure, prepared dozens of bags of icing, several containers of sprinkles and around 200 sugar cookies for the party.
LIFESTYLE
cbs2iowa.com

Vinton Christmas tradition makes the season bright for over half a century

In 1965, the Kersten Christmas Light Display powered up for the first time. “It’s my life, I’ve done this my whole life and then some," said Heidi Kersten. The tradition began with Heidi's parents. Thousands of holiday lights lit up 22nd avenue trail in Vinton. The lights weave...
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy