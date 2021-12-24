8 Christmas Traditions that Make You Super Minnesotan

For Joanne Lima, Christmastime means cookies. Lima, of the Village of McClure, taught herself how to ice sugar cookies with royal icing for a professional look. Each Christmas she hosts a cookie decorating party for her neighbors. Lima started the tradition three years ago when she first moved in, and on Dec. 14 she invited a couple dozen neighbors to her home to teach them how to decorate cookies. Everyone decorated seven cookies with fun shapes like a flamingo in a Santa hat, a melted snowman and Santa Claus wearing board shorts. Lima, third from left, and her friends Iris Martinez, of the Village of Linden, Susie Bowles, of the Village of McClure, and Nancy Gipe, of the Village of McClure, prepared dozens of bags of icing, several containers of sprinkles and around 200 sugar cookies for the party.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO