Convenience stores offering last-minute gifts

By John Matarese
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkmeV_0dVVDxgy00

Convenience stores are ready to help those who need a last-minute Christmas gift.

Mack Patel, who manages Ameristop Food Mart, says lottery tickets are among the top sellers ahead of Christmas.

"There are lots of Christmas-themed tickets," Patel said. "There is a $10 group, there is even a $20 Christmas ticket."

For those who need a gift for a teenager, almost every convenience has ear pods, Bluetooth headsets, and USB chargers.

In the past, convenience stores used to be known for soft drinks and snacks combos.

But lately, they have been expanding and offering more items that can be given as gifts.

Beer, wine, and champagne in some stores

Patel's store has a liquor license, which means he can sell wine and champagne.

"People like this LaMarca Prosecco (an Italian sparkling wine) to give to family and friends," he said. "And there are other varieties you can give like chardonnay, cabernet, merlot, and pinot noir."

Patel also has dozens of craft beers from across the country.

"We even have a gift stout," he said, "which has like three different stouts in it."

If all else fails, there's always an amazing selection of beef jerky.

Customers love Patel's store for all it offers.

"I am in here all the time, I love this store." a shopper said.

So if you are stumped for gifts, and it's Christmas morning with all major retailers closed, check out your friendly local convenience store.

You may love it too, and that way you don't waste your money.

_______________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

#Convenience Stores#Last Minute Gifts#Christmas Gift
