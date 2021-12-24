Why are Hillary and Trump United in Warning of Bitcoin's Dangers?

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said the threat to American democracy from anti-democratic movements is one of the biggest national security challenges confronting the United States today.Speaking during a year-end interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Ms Harris was asked by host Margaret Brennan what the threat is that most “worries” her and “keeps [her] up at night”.The vice president responded: “Frankly, one of them is our democracy”.“I think there's so much about foreign and domestic policy that … was guided and prioritized based on Sept 11, 2001. And we are embarking on a new era where the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO