Music

Corpsegrinder (Cannibal Corpse) Drops First Single – “Acid Vat” ft. Erik Rutan

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorpsegrinder comments: “When Jamey approached me to do this record, I was fired...

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

MetalSucks

Priest (ex-Ghost Members) Drop New Single, “A Signal in the Noise”

Priest, the dark electronic project featuring three former Ghost collaborators, have dropped a brand new single, “A Signal in the Noise,” the first from their forthcoming as-of-yet-untitled album. The band, whose debut album landed in 2017, consists of vocalist Mercury (known as Water when he played bass for...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

AC/DC's Angus Young Shot Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor 2021 In Review

AC/DC had a top 21 story from February 2021 after lead guitarist Angus Young has debunked the long-standing rumor that there are secret recordings of Bon Scott singing some of the songs from the band's blockbuster "Back In Black" album. The band released the album in 1980, following Scott's death...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Rutan
Deadline

Wanda Young Dies: Singer For The Marvelettes On ‘Please Mr. Postman’ Was 78

Wanda Young, one of the original Marvelettes on Motown’s Tamla label in the 1960s and later the group’s lead singer, has died. She was 78 and passed on Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to her daughter. Young joined the Marvelettes as they signed their first record deal with Motown. The group scored Motown’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1961. The song also was No. 1 on the R&B chart. “Please Mr. Postman” became the Marvelettes signature, and has since been covered by many acts,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
societyofrock.com

Gibson Releases Its First Dave Mustaine Signature Guitar

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine released his first Gibson signature guitar called the ‘The Dave Mustaine Gibson Flying V EXP‘. And though, it was made available only by calling the Gibson Garage directly and placing an order, the Flying V model was already sold out. It only had a limited run, but for those who didn’t get to grab one shouldn’t be sad because there will be a larger run next year on February.
GUITAR
metalinjection

ERIK RUTAN On MORBID ANGEL's Illud Divinum Insanus: "I Think There Was A Lot Of Miscommunication"

Morbid Angel's 2011 album Illud Divinum Insanus was their first effort since 2003 and was a pretty far cry from their previous material. Some of the album was fairly straightforward death metal, though a lot of it went heavy on the industrial influences. The sudden change in sound really divided fans, and the overall reception of the record trended toward the negative.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vat#Acid#Corpsegrinder#Death Metal
Revolver

10 Essential Florida Death-Metal Albums

Why Florida? There are many theories as to why The Sunshine State became such a hotbed of death metal in the late Eighties and throughout the Nineties. The scorching weather and the bad vibes it brought on. The large population of old retirees, soon for their graves, a constant, in-your-face reminder of mortality. Those factors could have played a role. But Deicide's Glenn Benton might have the best theory: "Florida is a melting pot of degenerates," he told Revolver in 2009. "I used to say we were all kidnapped by our folks and brought down, and that created a camaraderie of angry kids."
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Platinum-selling children's entertainers The Wiggles have covered Queen and AC/DC

Renowned Australian children's entertainers The Wiggles have launched a cover of Queen's classic 1974 hit Bohemian Rhapsody. It comes from their upcoming album ReWiggled, which also features versions of songs by AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, Blondie and more. ReWiggled, which will be released on March 11 next year, is divided...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The 15 Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021

In a year where there were just too many albums to reasonably catch up on, a shorter alternative existed and in larger numbers than usual. Yes, we're talking about the Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021. The format itself is almost always an afterthought for fans — probably because...
MUSIC
edm.com

Subtronics Reveals Debut Album, Drops First Single "Spacetime" With Nevve

One of bass music's most exciting producers is looking to make a statement with his long-awaited debut album. While fans are preparing for Subtronics' "Fractal Tour" to kick off, the meaning behind the title was finally revealed. Coming next month is the Philadelphia producer's long-awaited debut album, Fractals. With jaw-dropping...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Revolver

20 Years After Death: Chuck Schuldiner's Life and Legacy

Twenty years ago, on December 13th, 2001, the metal community lost one of its most trailblazing creative figures with the untimely passing of Death mastermind Chuck Schuldiner. The visionary vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and bandleader set the template for death metal before leading the genre to its most progressive, technical and thrilling heights, influencing everyone from Cannibal Corpse and Mastodon to Gojira and System of a Down along the way.
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

C-Squared Podcast: Episode 131- Natalie From Napalm Records Returns!

C2 is a new podcast series from the minds of Curtis Dewar (Dewar PR), Cori Westbrook focusing on helping bands with their music marketing, sales, and promotion. Curtis and Cori are frequently joined by Holly Royle, Aliyah Daye, and Gaia Guarda who both have recently joined forces with them in C Squared. In this episode of the podcast Cori, Aliyah, and Curtis welcome back Natalie Camillo of Napalm Records.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Guranfoe drummer forms new prog metal trio Jomo Tuun

Guranfoe drummer Joe Burns has formed a new prog metal trio, Jomo Tuun, who gave just released their debut album One Tuun through Drongo Records. Burns is joined in Jomo Tuun by guitarist Samuel Easter, who plays with Lowestoft progressive rockers The Fool's Moon and drummer Oli Cross who plays with London jazz outfit Phonecian Blinds.
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

KIRK HAMMETT And ROBERT TRUJILLO Perform With THE WEDDING BAND Following METALLICA's 40th-Anniversary Concert (Video)

Metallica kicked off their first of two livestreamed 40th-anniversary concerts at San Francisco's Chase Center on December 17th to a sold-out crowd in their hometown. Following the show, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo turned up at the legendary Fillmore to perform with their cover act, The Wedding Band, featuring Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves) and Jon Theodore (Queens Of The Stone Age). Fan-filmed video is available below.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Karnivool Drop New Single, “All It Takes,” First Since 2013

Australian progressive metal outfit Karnivool have dropped a brand new song, “All it Takes,” their first since Asymmetry, released in 2013. The single coincides with the release of the band’s new live Blu-ray/DVD, Decade Of Sound Awake. The performance originally aired as a livestream earlier this year.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Acid Row & Samavayo Premiere Collaboration Single “The Serpent”

Spoiler alert: After he kills you, he’s gonna wear your skin. That particularly gruesome image serves as one of the final lyrical impressions on “The Serpent,” a remote-collaborative single composed online from riff to demo to completion by Czechia’s Acid Row and Germany’s Samavayo, which tells the story or at least explores the mindset of French serial killer Hotchand Bhawnani Gurumukh Charles Sobhraj, whose name is an argument for cut and paste if ever I’ve seen one and whose tourist-murdering/robbing exploits in Thailand were recently made into a BBC/Netflix drama also called The Serpent. I haven’t seen the show, but I can’t imagine it’s half as groovy as the song.
ROCK MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Margaritavillain Releases a Censored Version of Darkly Comedic Festive Single ‘Tiz Christmas (ft. The Syrin) [Radio Edit]’

Margaritavillain has comically censored out the one and only curse word from his outlandish 2020 debut ‘Tiz Christmas’ to make this version of the holiday rap “family friendly”. The new album art goes along with the concept of censorship. A dark comedic Christmascarol with a bizarre combination of genres, including rap, gospel, holiday, humour, war, political and the rap subgenre horrorcore, ‘Tiz Christmas’ comes from the ever unique voice that is Margaritavillain.
MUSIC

