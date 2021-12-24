ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most of Restaurant Menu Must Be Vegetarian Before Meat Eaters Make the Switch

doctorslounge.com
 2 days ago

Last Updated: December 24, 2021. FRIDAY, Dec. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Meat eaters are far more apt to choose plant-based foods at restaurants if menus are at least 75% vegetarian, according to a new study. Along with the health benefits, British researchers said getting more people to eat...

www.doctorslounge.com

Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

New fruit recall: Don’t eat these delicious fruits if you have any

People who suffer from food allergies are always on the lookout for potential allergens in foods and drinks. These substances are harmless to most people. But they can cause a severe allergic reaction in others. When food manufacturers detect substances in their products that might lead to such a reaction, they often issue a recall. That’s what Bokhary Foods did with some of the Godavari dried apricots it sells, as the products in the recall might contain undeclared sulfites.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Might Be Why Wendy's Is The Only Fast Food Chain With Baked Potatoes

Most fast food chains are known for a particular kind of potato — the French fried variety. Although Wendy's serves those up in mass quantities, the chain's baked potato is another popular menu staple that's rarely found elsewhere. And it's not likely that Wendy's will ditch the classic anytime soon, either — per Thrillist, they sell a million of the spuds per week, or 52 million per year!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County’s Best Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurants

Vegetarian options in Montgomery County will make meat-lovers turn green with envy. With extensive options for both restaurants and dishes, veggie loves can indulge to their (artichoke) heart’s content. SAFFRON INDIAN KITCHEN. Saffron’s three locations (including their newest at 522 W. Lancaster Ave in Wayne) offer vegetarians an Indian-inspired...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
studyfinds.org

Going vegetarian? Menus need at least 75% plant-based foods to convert a meat eater

LONDON — For vegetarians looking to convert their long-time carnivore friends, a new study suggests that the best way is to visit restaurants with mostly plant-based food options on the menu. University of Westminster researchers report meat eaters are much more likely to choose a plant-based meal if most of the options they have to choose from are non-meat products. Study authors conclude that menus which are at least three-quarters vegetarian have the best chance of converting a carnivore.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Famous Russian Dessert Turns Apples Into Marshmallows

Despite their freshness and nutritional benefits, whole fruits can have a tough time competing with fruit-forward candy and other sweets. After all, who would choose to eat a whole apple or banana when they could instead enjoy the fruits chopped up into delicious and sugary desserts, like apple pie or banana pudding? Another example of a fruity dessert sounding much more tempting than the fruit itself: pastila, a traditional Russian snack that Atlas Obscura describes as apple-flavored marshmallow.
FOOD & DRINKS
technologynetworks.com

Over 75% Plant-Based Options Needed on Menus for Meat Eaters To Switch

People who usually eat meat shifted their choice to vegetarian food only when menus were 75% vegetarian, but not when 50% or 25% of items were vegetarian. Therefore, meat eaters can change their preferences when given enough vegetarian options to choose from, yet a large proportion of these options are needed to change fixed habits for consuming meat.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

How to make the perfect vegetarian wellington – recipe

Though I’ll defend the nut roast (or, somewhat big-headedly, my nut roast, at least) to the death, I’ll generously concede a vegetarian’s right to celebrate Christmas with something else occasionally. And a wellington is a stand-alone dish that has the wow factor to cut it for the most special of occasions. Of course, just about anything can be wrapped in rich, flaky pastry and baked until golden brown, but to displace the nut roast from my affections, this needs to be a recipe that looks at least as impressive inside as the blushing beef version, and that pairs as well with roast spuds, sprouts and cranberry sauce as it would with a simple jug of gravy. This wellington ticks both those boxes (even if I say so myself), can be prepared up to a day in advance, is easily veganised and won’t cost you £60 in beef fillet. Happy Christmas!
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Vegetarian cassoulet

Rich, meaty mushrooms lend deep flavour to this meat-free cassoulet. Double up by making twice the amount of stew and freezing the extra. When ready to cook, simply defrost and top with the breadcrumbs before baking.
RECIPES

