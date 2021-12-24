ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C-Squared Podcast: Episode 131- Natalie From Napalm Records Returns!

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 2 days ago

C2 is a new podcast series from the minds of Curtis Dewar (Dewar PR), Cori Westbrook focusing on helping bands with their music marketing, sales, and promotion. Curtis and Cori are frequently joined by Holly Royle, Aliyah Daye, and Gaia Guarda...

www.ghostcultmag.com

sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

GUEST POST: Rick Giordano of The Lion’s Daughter – Top 10 Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult begins our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, Rick Giordano of The Lion’s Daughter (Season of Mist) shares his top albums of 2021. Purchase and stream music from The Lion’s Daughter including their new EP Turbo Covers, here: https://thelionsdaughter.bandcamp.com/music.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Baroness – Live at Saint Vitus Bar

It’s a strange time to be a touring band. Faced with these difficult COVID-related circumstances, Baroness did what they do best. They chose to get creative with it. Instead of a traditional tour, the four piece embarked on the “Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening With Baroness” tour. Having seen Baroness perform at the 2,500 capacity Starland Ballroom and the 3,000 cap Terminal 5 on their 2019 trek with Deafheaven and Zeal and Ardor, getting the opportunity to see them at my second home, the 250 capacity Saint Vitus, was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Also intriguing was that the show was an all-request set voted on by the attendees of each performance. This meant we could potentially hear songs they haven’t played in years or possibly ever. What a neat idea! As a fan I was super stoked by the idea and was eager to see what my fellow Baroness acolytes would choose to hear.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

STAFF PICKS: Senior Editor Steve Tovey’s Top 25 Albums of 2021

So, at some point in our second year in Corona-world, the music industry decided to just get on with it, meaning a deluge of fantastic music sloshing around the last nine months of the year. If last year had some great moments, 2021 felt like a relentless barrage of them keeping us distracted and entertained.
MUSIC
#Napalm Records#Free Music#Music Industry#C2#Music Marketing#C Squared Music
ghostcultmag.com

Gathering Of Kings to Release a New Single – “Vagabond Rise” in January

Heavy Metal supergroup Gathering Of Kings will release a new song, “Vagabond Rise”, on Sunday, January 2nd. The track is the first single from the band’s upcoming yet untitled 3rd studio album, set for release in may 2022. “Vagabond Rise” was produced by Thomas “Plec” Johansson at The Panic Room in Skövde with Ron Dahlgren, Nina Dahlgren & Victor Olsson as executive producers. The track was written by Victor Olsson and the lyrics were written by Victor and Alexander Frisborg. Drums were recorded at Nordic Sound Lab by Mikko Viitala and Victor Olsson. The cover artwork for the single was created by Markus Vesper Art.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

††† (Crosses) — Shares Their Cover of “Goodbye Horses’ by Q Lazurus

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s project with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, ††† (Crosses) — has released its cover of Q Lazzarus’s “Goodbye Horses” as a digital single. The track was previously covered by ††† (Crosses) back in 2014 and the band used to close their live shows on tours with it. The song was made famous in the iconic serial killer movie The Silence of The Lambs. Lopez confirmed that ††† (Crosses) had signed a new deal with Warner Records. This confirms a story Ghost Cult broke last year about the band making new music. Prior to “Goodbye Horses”‘ digital arrival, their last release was a cover of “The Beginning Of The End” by ’90s electropop band Cause & Effect.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

GUEST POST: Alex Jones of Undeath – Top 20 Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, Alex Jones of Undeath! He shares his Top 20 Albums of 2021! Support the band via their Bandcamp page!https://undeath.bandcamp.com.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Ghost Cult’s Top Death Metal Albums of 2021

It had been coming for a while… the underground has been festering and bubbling under for the last few years. A new breed of leaders, including Blood Incantation (who have definitely already influenced many of their peers), Tomb Mold, Gatecreeper, Necrot and Undeath, among others, have taken on the mantle from the old titans; the lava has been flowing molten and in 2021 the subterranean erupted. Barely a week went by without at least one brain-melting addition to the pile of bodies…
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
antiMUSIC

AC/DC's Angus Young Shot Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor 2021 In Review

AC/DC had a top 21 story from February 2021 after lead guitarist Angus Young has debunked the long-standing rumor that there are secret recordings of Bon Scott singing some of the songs from the band's blockbuster "Back In Black" album. The band released the album in 1980, following Scott's death...
MUSIC
imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Hawkeye Episode 5 Spoiler Discussion

On the December 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Ben Pearson to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "Hawkeye" episode 5, which is entitled "Ronin." Opening Banter: Brad was away last week and is still not caught up. In The Spoiler...
TV SERIES
Nintendo World Report

Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 39: Kingdom Hearts

One fateful day in the year 1925, somebody drew some sketches of mice around a picture of Walt Disney. Eventually in 1928 that led to the creation of Mickey Mouse in the cartoon short Steamboat Willie (I should note it was not Walt who designed this character but was instead his friend and colleague Ub Iwerks). From there he was like a runaway steamboat into a town of innocent people, except in this case that town was actually the institution of American copyright law and the townspeople were every single piece of media to ever exist on this Earth.
VIDEO GAMES
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 90: Headlines from 12/11 thru 12/14

Hecla Mining Company, Dave Smith Motors, Watts Appliance, Radio Brewing, Complete Dental Care, and bankcda. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Josh McDonald go over the latest news coming out of the Coeur'd Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, and the Shoshone News-Press from Dec. 11-14.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
theretronetwork.com

WIZARDS The Podcast Guide To Comics | Episode 46

Adam is joined by former Wizard Editor, Brian Cunningham and 90’s comic book store owner, Sean Aune who provide hilarious and insightful behind the scenes details on the comics news of 1995 including the humble beginnings of Todd McFarlane’s toy empire and the origin of his E.G.O. column in Wizard, plus SO MUCH MORE 90’s comics nostalgia..Don’t miss this one, Geeks!
COMICS
ghostcultmag.com

GUEST POST: Gramma Vedetta – Top Five Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult begins our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, All of Gramma Vedetta shares their Top Five albums of 2021. They are releasing a new album in 2022! Woooo! Check them out here: https://grammavedetta.bandcamp.com.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

"I thought Peter Steele was going to kick my ass" - Musicians on why Type O Negative are goth metal icons

Stories about the brilliance of Type O Negative from Bill Ward and members of Paradise Lost, My Dying Bride, Pallbearer, Swallow The Sun and Hangman's Chair. When Type O Negative formed in 1989, nobody could have predicted they would become one of the biggest bands of the 90s, goth metal icons whose tenacity and genre-blurring tendencies would inspire generations of musicians to come. From HIM and Pallbearer to Trivium, Oceans Of Slumber and Code Orange, Type O Negative's unique blend of sounds has provided a guiding light for many a musician to test the limits of their sound and strive for more.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Prog musicians offer a Christmas take on Slayer's Seasons In The Abyss

In what must be one of the unlikeliest mash-ups ever, prog musicians from Dream Theater, Haken and Protest The Hero have delivered an alternative Christmas version of Slayer's 1990 song Seasons On The Abyss! You can watch the hilarious video below. Seasons Greetings In The Abyss by 'Sleigher' ( we...
MUSIC
103GBF

M. Shadows Explains Avenged Sevenfold Deathbat NFTs – Interview

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows recently talked with Loudwire about the launch of the Deathbats Club, their new NFT project. It's clear that this is more than just a way of diving into the trendy world of Non-Fungible Tokens. The vocalist has a vision that this is a jumping-off point to find new ways to connect with fans. Included with some of these Deathbats are meet and greets, airdropped concert tickets, music lessons and more.
ROCK MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

