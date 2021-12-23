ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Pa. Supreme Court Issued Its Opinion on School Mask Mandates, but Local Disputes May Still Persist

By Aleeza Furman
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after declaring Pennsylvania’s schoolwide mask mandate void and unenforceable, the state Supreme Court has released its 58-page opinion...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

State Supreme Court Details Mask Decision

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is providing more details about their decision to overturn Governor Tom Wolf’s school mask mandate. The Democratic-majority court said that Wolf had no legal authority to require the masks as his emergency order had expired. Justices did say that the Department of Health has broad...
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Health Alison Beam
Law & Crime

Justice Kavanaugh Receives Flurry of Requests for Supreme Court to Block Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

A series of businesses, trade groups, conservative groups, and religious organizations on Monday asked the Supreme Court of the United States to step in and block the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate for large companies requiring that employees be vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The rule, issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), applies to employers with 100 or more workers and was reinstated by a federal appellate court on Friday after a different appellate court prevented it from taking effect earlier this month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Supreme Court justices pose threat to women’s autonomy

Regarding “Missouri Republicans, anticipating blow to Roe v. Wade, push anti-abortion proposals” (Dec. 4): If a woman is pregnant, she shall remain pregnant by order of the state. This will become the reality for women in most states if the Supreme Court rules as its conservative majority has indicated it will.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

School Districts Begin Updating Mask Guidance In Wake Of Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Decision

By: KDKA’s Bryant Reed and Chris Hoffman PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against the school mask mandate on Friday, several districts have updated their policies. Some districts have decided to do away with the masks while others say they’re staying on for the time being. Allegheny Health Network pediatrician Dr. Michael Petrosky said masks are effective in protecting children. The concern around the holidays is a child contracting COVID-19, being asymptomatic and spreading it to family and friends. “They might not even know they have it, but they’re spreading it around. Being indoors with a large group of kids, which school...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdac.com

PA High Court Throws Out School Mask Mandate

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court has thrown out a statewide mask mandate for schoolchildren, raising the prospect that some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering. The court announced its decision Friday but the court did not issue a full opinion that explains their reasoning. The justices upheld a lower court decision that the masking mandate, which included child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by acting Health Secretary Alison Beam without legal authorization. The practical impact of the decision will depend on which schools and school districts impose their own masking requirements.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy