The Pa. Supreme Court Issued Its Opinion on School Mask Mandates, but Local Disputes May Still Persist

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court has thrown out a statewide mask mandate for schoolchildren, raising the prospect that some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering. The court announced its decision Friday but the court did not issue a full opinion that explains their reasoning. The justices upheld a lower court decision that the masking mandate, which included child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by acting Health Secretary Alison Beam without legal authorization. The practical impact of the decision will depend on which schools and school districts impose their own masking requirements.
Comments / 0