The Pa. Supreme Court Issued Its Opinion on School Mask Mandates, but Local Disputes May Still Persist

By: KDKA’s Bryant Reed and Chris Hoffman PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against the school mask mandate on Friday, several districts have updated their policies. Some districts have decided to do away with the masks while others say they’re staying on for the time being. Allegheny Health Network pediatrician Dr. Michael Petrosky said masks are effective in protecting children. The concern around the holidays is a child contracting COVID-19, being asymptomatic and spreading it to family and friends. “They might not even know they have it, but they’re spreading it around. Being indoors with a large group of kids, which school...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO