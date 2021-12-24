ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog & Duck Best Friends Make Holiday Trip To Visit Santa

By Tess Maune
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
A duck and a dog from Broken Arrow are an unlikely pair that are always looking for an adventure.

Their names are Biss and Olee, a Newfoundland dog and a mallard duck, and they are best friends.

Their most recent adventure was a trip to see and take a picture with Santa Claus at Utica Square in Tulsa.

It was an adventure for Santa, too, and probably his first pictures with a duck and dog.

Biss and Olee live out on a farm in Broken Arrow. They have such a special bond, their owner, Jessie Vallier, has written a book about them called "The Adventures of Biss and Olee: Play on the Farm."

You can also follow their adventures on Instagram.

