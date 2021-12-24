Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

In an attempt to offer consumers a new type of burger experience, Hopdoddy Burger Bar has teamed up with Force of Nature on its new Buffalo Bill Burger. Force of Nature is committed to regenerative farming, and with its help, Hopdoddy was able to secure high-quality, free-range, grass-fed bison meat for its newest burger. The Buffalo Bill Burger starts with a single, half-pound bison patty, which is then topped with crumbled blue cheese, steakhouse bacon, juicy tomato, tangy onion, crisp lettuce, buffalo sauce. and Doddy Mayo. As Hopdoddy Vice President of Culinary Matt Schweitzer explains, "At Hopdoddy, we’ve always looked for the best ingredients we could possibly find... Force of Nature checks all those boxes and then some."
