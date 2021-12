MILLSBORO, De - The John J. Williams marker is located in Millsboro at the corner of West and Washington streets. It stands near his long time home that he and his wife Elsie built in 1927. Williams was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1946. His role in exposing fraud in the Bureau of Revenue (the predecessor to today's IRS) earned him the nickname "The Conscious Of The Senate." The office inside the home has been kept in tact from the time he utilized it.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 11 DAYS AGO