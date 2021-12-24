Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has used his Christmas Day address to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the city and the world”) Christmas address on Saturday. Normally, the square would be packed with tens of thousands of holiday well-wishers. During his speech, Francis urged for there to be health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Last year, the pope delivered a televised address from inside the Apostolic Palace because of Italy’s nationwide lockdown.
BANGKOK (AP) — Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children are missing after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and burned the bodies, according to a witness and other reports. Purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February. The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles. A villager told AP the victims were killed after they were arrested while heading to refugee camps.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Abortion rights groups say President Nayib Bukele’s government has freed three Salvadoran women who were sentenced to 30 years in prison under the nation’s strict anti-abortion laws after suffering obstetric emergencies. Morena Herrera of the Citizen’s Group for the Depenalization of Abortion said late Friday that the group was told one woman would be set free. But when they went to the prison to greet her, three were released. The three are among at least 17 Salvadoran women activists consider unjustly convicted and imprisoned following obstetric emergencies. They have been at the center of a campaign against El Salvador’s absolute law against abortions.
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state has reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. A major laboratory in Sydney, which is located in New South Wales, says 400 people who had been informed a day earlier they had tested negative for COVID-19 had in fact tested positive. The lab’s medical director says those people were being contacted and informed of the error. Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running short of vaccine doses amid a rush for shots spurred by concern over the omicron variant. The state reported 6,394 new infections.
