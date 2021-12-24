ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia's outstanding public debt climbs to 102 bln dinars - finance ministry

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s outstanding public debt reached nearly 102.2 billion dinars, or 81.5% of GDP, at the end of October 2021, increasing 12% compared with the same period in 2020, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Outstanding external debt was around 62 billion dinars, or 49% of GDP, while outstanding domestic debt was around 40.2 billion dinars (32% of GDP).

Debt servicing costs reached 11.3 billion dinars during the first 10 months of 2021, the statement added.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

