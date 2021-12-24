ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The U.S. is lifting its omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

By NPR News
wuft.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Friday said it was...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Iran has banned the entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Middle East's worst-hit country. State television said on Sunday a similar ban...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

US lifts travel ban on South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi

US travel ban that effectively banned almost all non-U.S. citizens, who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, was heavily criticized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and southern African leaders as ineffective and severely damaging to local economies. The White House announced...
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

Biden administration to lift travel restrictions on 8 African nations

The Biden administration will lift the travel restrictions it had imposed on eight African nations to curb the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, according to a senior administration official. The travel restrictions on South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will end on Dec. 31...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Southern Africa#Covid#Who#Ap
Reuters

Exclusive: U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, the White House said Friday. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Israel announces new US travel ban

Israel cites efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, adds the United States to its ‘red list’ of countries, making America off-limits to Israeli travelers. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement today, announcing that the United...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

Israel to ban travel to U.S., Canada due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
WORLD
wibqam.com

Nigeria plans reciprocal flights ban on four countries over Omicron

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria plans to ban flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia from this week in retaliation for being added to those countries’ red lists over the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month, the aviation minister said. Several countries have restricted the movement...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S....
WORLD
simpleflying.com

How Israel’s Travel Ban Has Affected Its National Carriers

Israel is once more starting to see the infection rate rise. With the number of people now infected with the coronavirus higher than it was in October, the country has taken steps to help curtail the spread of the virus. Unfortunately for the nation’s airline industry, this has meant a...
TRAVEL
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bahamas Reverses Travel Ban on African Countries

The Bahamas government has reversed its policy of imposing travel restrictions on persons coming from certain African countries, indicating that the decision had been taken due to the “milder nature” of the Omicron Variant. Several countries, including those in the Caribbean, had imposed travel restrictions on South Africa,...
TRAVEL
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy