ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Declines in Alaska’s Western Arctic Caribou Herd Could Prompt Management Changes

By Ashley Stimpson
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gO6Zk_0dVUzn2Z00
The Western Arctic Caribou Herd ranges over a territory of 157,000 square miles in Northwest Alaska. Mark Newman via Getty

Alaska’s Western Arctic Caribou Herd is one of the largest caribou herds in the world—and it’s shrinking fast. Between 2019 and 2021, the herd’s population fell by nearly a quarter, dropping from 244,000 animals to 188,000. “It’s around 60 animals per day that died,” said Western Arctic Caribou Herd Working Group (WACHW) member Tom Gray, as reported by the Anchorage Daily News. “This decrease is huge. If this happens again two years from now, we’re going to be really panicking.”

The WACHW is comprised of a combination of subsistence users, other Alaskan hunters, reindeer herders, hunting guides, transporters, and conservationists. They met earlier this month to discuss the worrying trend. Its members voted unanimously to change the herd management status from “conservative declining” to “preservative declining” in response to the shrinking population. The designation change could impact future hunting regulations.

The Western Arctic Caribou Herd has been in decline since 2003 when the herd had around 500,000 individuals. One of the reasons for the decline has to do with changing weather and migratory patterns. Warmer temperatures and less snow have delayed caribou migration by up to two months over the last ten years. When temps are low and there’s snow on the ground, caribou travel quickly. But when there’s less snow and better forage, they slow down. Another factor slowing the caribou migration is the Red Dog Mine Road, a 53-mile raised gravel road that connects a massive zinc and lead mine with a seaport. Biologists aren’t sure why some caribou are leery of the lightly-traveled road, but a 2016 study showed that a quarter of migrating caribou wouldn’t cross it.

The delayed migration has forced subsistence hunters to harvest more cows and calves because the bulls that arrive late are already rutting and have foul-tasting meat. This change in harvest makes a greater impact on the overall caribou population—and some local subsistence hunters are already feeling the effects. Alaskan Crystal Johnson said that her youngest son wanted to kill his first caribou in the fall of 2020. “We didn’t see one caribou,” Johnson testified during a Federal Subsistence Board meeting in November. “We had a really, really tough winter because we didn’t fill our freezer with caribou meat.”

Other factors may also play a role in the herd’s decline, including increased predation, according to the WACHW. Additionally, some subsistence hunters have alleged that visiting hunters flying small planes close to the ground are impacting caribou movement, though sport hunters counter that there’s no scientific basis for this claim.

“It seems to be the classic death by a thousand cuts,” said Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) wildlife biologist Alex Hansen. “We have a lot of things going against us and we are working to understand it all.”

Regulatory Changes for Caribou Hunting May Be On the Horizon

Though caribou herd populations naturally oscillate to some extent, the recent declines in the Western Arctic Caribou Herd’s population may force the hand of wildlife managers—and trigger new hunting restrictions. Under current regulations, Alaska residents—including subsistence hunters and sport hunters—are allowed to harvest five bulls or calves at any time of year in Game Management Unit 23, a remote area where much of the herd’s migration takes place.

The harvest of cows is limited to a seven-month-long season. Nonresident hunters can harvest one bull per year from August through September. New restrictions could include hunting closures for non-locals, a prohibition on calf harvests, and limiting cow harvests for resident hunters. The earliest the state’s Board of Game will consider changes to the management plan is November 2022.

In the meantime, Hansen said the ADFG is working to increase harvest reporting compliance from local hunters in Northwest, Alaska, where there’s been a historical lack of reporting of subsistence hunts. Better reporting would give officials more data on the herd and help them make informed management decisions going forward. “We will continue to work with hunters and communities to improve compliance,” said Hansen. “The people of Northwest Alaska depend heavily on caribou, and reporting their catch each year is a simple way they can ensure the viability of the herd for their children and grandchildren.”

Comments / 2

Related
Field & Stream

Virginia Angler Boats First-Ever State-Record Tripletail

An 8-pound 9-ounce Atlantic tripletail caught by a teenager has been certified as a Virginia State Record. Hayden Head, 19, of Yorktown, Virginia, caught the fish while fishing with his father Jorj Head, who’s a part-time charter guide and full-time schoolteacher. Head and his father were fishing with four youth anglers near the York Spit in the lower Chesapeake Bay on July 14, 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
Field & Stream

Court Backlog Ends Any Hope of Wisconsin Wolf Hunt This Winter

Wisconsin hunters who were hoping to put a tag on a timber wolf this past November were stymied when Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost issued a temporary injunction on October 22, blocking the hunt just weeks before the season was to open. Now, those left hoping that the injunction would be temporary enough to allow a hunt before the end of February are stymied again, as a backlog of court cases will postpone final rulings until spring, effectively ending any hope of a wolf hunt this winter.
POLITICS
Field & Stream

Two Rivers Fisheries

Fish meal and fertilizer aren’t the only commercial market invasive carp wind up in. Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe, Kentucky, prepares the fish in a variety of ways for human consumption. Angie Yu, owner of Two Rivers, grew up in China, where silver and bighead carp are important food fish and where there’s still a high-demand market for them today. She took us on a tour of her facility, where local commercial anglers bring their catch in to be processed and packaged for export.
AGRICULTURE
Field & Stream

Video: Massive Crocodile Gulps Down Small Shark in Australia

Here’s something most fishermen don’t see every day—at least not in North America. Daniel Johnson was fishing on the Proserpine River in the northern part of Queensland, Australia, when he hooked into a small shark. But as Johnson reeled in what he believes to be a juvenile bull shark, something unexpected happened.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Pets & Animals
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Field & Stream

The Best Beginner Fishing Rods

Beginner fishing rods should check several boxes in order to make the grade and find their way into your next outdoor adventure. Built for casting bait or lures to fish, with ruggedness and value in mind, the best beginner fishing rod should be balanced, durable, and deliver ease of use while still being budget friendly. Whether your fishing adventures lead you to fly fishing for trout along a beautiful mountain stream, casting lures to hard fighting largemouth bass, delivering ultra light baits to panfish, or working the tide in coastal waters, choosing the right beginning angler rod is a key component to your success. Let’s take a look at the top picks for the best beginner fishing rods in 2021.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

New Study: Black Bears Likely Contributing to Deer Tick Explosion in the East

The United States has seen a steady increase in the abundance of ticks and the many diseases now firmly connected to the blood-thirsty parasites. New research from Pennsylvania State University, published in the International Journal for Parasitology: Parasites and Wildlife, is showing that black bears, especially males with their predisposition to roam great distances, could be partly responsible for spreading ticks.
WILDLIFE
Field & Stream

Our Best Hunting and Fishing Moments of 2021

All week, we’ve been publishing year-in-review stories: the biggest deer of the year, the biggest fish, the weirdest fish, and the best gear. To wrap up this series, we wanted to share a collection of our best hunting and fishing moments of the year. Probably like you, the editorial team has spent countless hours in the field (and on the stream) this year, and while we enjoyed every minute of every trip into the wild, these are the moments that stood out to us the most—the moments we’ll never forget.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

California Angler Lands Massive, Potential Record Rainbow Trout—And Releases It

Joshua Giordano was fishing a swimbait in the Thermalito Diversion Pool of the Feather River, below the Oroville Dam, in Northern California, on December 7, when he felt a strike on his first cast. He couldn’t connect on the fish but had a good idea something big had hit his lure, which he says had teeth marks on it when he brought it in. Giordano tied on a fresh swimbait beneath a slip bobber and cast it back out. The bobber jerked on the retrieve.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic#Weather#Herds#Wachw#The Anchorage Daily News#Alaskan#The Red Dog Mine Road
Field & Stream

Thousands of Crows Invade Rochester, New York—and Bird Poop Is Falling “Like Rain”

The swallows may no longer return in graceful splendor to California’s San Juan Capistrano, but an eastern migration of a slightly larger bird seems to have taken on a permanent feel, much to the chagrin of many Rochester, New York, residents and businesses. In scenes reminiscent of the Alfred Hitchcock horror classic The Birds, a massive “murder” of crows—murder being the ominous description of a flock—has again descended on Rochester, a situation that has repeated itself for more than a decade.
ROCHESTER, NY
Field & Stream

Trail Camera Captures Mountain Lion Stalking and Killing Bighorn Ram

A Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep traveled over 180 miles from southeastern Arizona to a remote mountain range in New Mexico—only to meet its end at the claws of a mountain lion. According to a New Mexico Game and Fish (NMGF) Facebook post, the story began in 2019, when a photo of a Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep was captured atop Cookes Peak in the southwestern part of the state. The sighting was especially notable because, though desert bighorn sheep are known to live in the vicinity of Cookes Peak, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are not. Biologists from NMGF began looking for the ram—but they couldn’t find it. It was like the sheep had vanished into thin air, never to be seen again.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

P&Y Certifies Chuck Adams’ Velvet Sitka Blacktail as New World Record Typical Buck

Chuck Adams is no stranger to the Pope & Young record book. The renowned bowhunter has registered 220 animals in the club’s archery records, including the No. 2 mountain caribou and the No. 4 typical Rocky Mountain elk. But Adams’ most recent entry might be his most impressive, as the club has just certified his 2021 Kodiak Sitka blacktail as a new world record for the velvet typical category.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Huge Winter Bass On a Fly Rod? Yes, It’s Possible

By the time pumpkin-spice salsa and mayonnaise are back in stores, I’m losing my appetite for smallmouths. I love them dearly, but I spend so many days targeting them in spring and summer that when the temperature starts to drop here in the Northeast, I’d rather don long undies for stripers, pike, and steelhead. I’ve never really had regrets about it either. Until this year, anyway, after I had a chat with Michigan-based guide Mike Schultz.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Field & Stream

Montana Holds Extended Whitetail Management Hunt to Combat CWD

Whitetail deer hunters in southwest Montana have the opportunity to extend their hunting season. For the second straight year, the state’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has authorized a late-season management hunt in the southwestern part of the state, which allows hunters to stay in the field chasing whitetails into the middle of February. The goal of the hunt is to reduce the density of the deer herd in the Ruby Valley to help control chronic wasting disease and prevent its spread to mule deer, elk, and moose populations, according to an MFWP press release.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

The Weirdest, Wildest, and Rarest Fish of 2021

It’s been a hell of a year for unusual fish. Granted, these aren’t the biggest fish of the year—and many of the stories behind them don’t even involve any actual fishing—but that doesn’t make them less interesting. If anything, what makes these fish so interesting is that they’re so strange or rare they’ll make you do a double-take when you see them. From a mutant carp to a “demonfish” to monstrous sunfish, here are the 10 weirdest fish of the year.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Most Impressive Record Fish Caught in 2021

Who doesn’t like a big fish story? Well, these are the biggest fish stories of 2021. Some truly impressive long-standing records were broken this year, including a 43-year-old Michigan state-record chinook and a 64-year-old Minnesota muskie record. There were also some lesser-known but equally impressive records caught—such as the bowfishing world-record paddlefish and a spearfishing world-record halibut. Out of the millions of fish caught this year, only 20 trophies made this list. These are the best of best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Field & Stream

Ice Fishing: The Stupid-Easy Formula For Catching a Pile of Panfish

Humans, especially today, tend to overcomplicate simple tasks. Take finding panfish through the ice for example. There is nothing complicated about filling a bucket with bluegills, crappies, or perch, during the winter months. Some days, it may take a few hours. Other days, far less. But it should happen—assuming you’re on a lake with a viable population of fish—and it shouldn’t take a whole lot of cranial gymnastics or high-end equipment to get it done.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

New Study Sheds Light on How Deer Cope with Wildfires

Perhaps the most famous photo ever taken as a wildfire raged is the one shown above, captured by John McColgan during a 2000 conflagration in the Montana wilderness. McColgan was working at the fire under a cooperative agreement with the Bureau of Land Management when he took the photo of two elk standing in a river as flames raged around them.
WILDLIFE
Field & Stream

How to Track a Buck in the Snow with a Buddy

Last year around this time, my buddy Randy Flannery of Wilderness Escape Outfitters in Danforth, Maine, texted me a photo (below, left) of deep-set buck tracks cutting through a snow-covered cedar swamp. “Guiding a guy from PA,” the text read. “He’s getting a lesson in tracking.” That was at 11:50 a.m.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

When the Mercury Plummets, Drop Everything and Hunt Deer

Call me crazy, but I absolutely love this part of the deer season. When the snow flies and the bitter cold that my home state of Minnesota is known for settles in, I know that if I do my part, I’m going to see as many, if not more, big bucks than I did during all the weeks leading up to this point. Mature bucks are so serious about replenishing energy now that they literally flock to the best food sources. So, I’m confident that I’ll lay eyes on any bruisers that have been calling my hunting areas home, and, if the food is good enough, I’ll stand a good chance of seeing a giant that hasn’t stepped foot on my property in months, if ever.
MINNESOTA STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
189
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy