Ever since first being introduced on the scene, Bitcoin created attention. It first made headlines on the internet when it first hit the scene, with the concept of a digital currency that not only ran on a decentralized network but was decentralized, so to say. This allowed for any computer to run the Bitcoin network, and it was done in such a way that no bank or government was needed to hold it in order to be part of the network and to receive and pay out the Bitcoins.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO