Back in August, it was confirmed that following the trend of retro-console revisions, there would be an upcoming release of an Amiga A500 Mini system. And, I’m not going to lie, I was hugely interested in this! – Admittedly, growing up as a child I fell more into the Atari ST camp in the playground wars. As a significantly older and wiser man, however, it’s hard to deny that, at least in terms of gaming, the Amiga A500 was the better console. If, for nothing else, having a significantly better quality sound chip. Oh, and for having a mouse that didn’t make you swear every time you had to put it in the port.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO