There are three wishes I’d make if a magical beauty-themed genie ever paid me a visit. The first? To have small pores. The second? To be able to utter “Chin hairs, be gone!” so I wouldn’t have to waste time trying to find my tweezers. And lastly, I’d wish for the ability to give myself a salon-worthy blowout! Nothing beats that feeling when my hair is freshly done and I can revel in that sleek, bouncy blowout. The one that I can never replicate at home, no matter how many times I’ve tried. (My hands are too weak to hold that round brush!) That’s why the T3 AireBrush Duo is a gift from the gawds.

HAIR CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO