Celebrities

Britney Spears Teasing New Music

allaccess.com
 1 day ago

BRITNEY SPEARS is hinting that she is working on new music. The 40 year-old Pop Star who was just recently released from a 13-year Conservatorship under her father's control spoke out on social media, highlighting her accomplishments, calling her family out and claiming she would be her own...

www.allaccess.com

enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to. Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Jamie Spears for ‘Attacking’ Daughter Over Diane Sawyer Interview (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Spears is denying his involvement in a 2003 Diane Sawyer interview that made his daughter cry, prompting the pop star’s legal team to question … why? Earlier this week, Britney Spears slammed Sawyer for a sit-down that took place when she was 21 yearscold. And while the news anchor has remained silent on the pop star’s criticism, in an interesting turn of events, her father has entered the fray, speaking up on the issue. Spears’ father — who was suspended by the court earlier this year, after overseeing her conservatorship for 13 years — has denied he had any part in...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post. With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.
Yardbarker

Watch: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson deliver jaw-dropping covers of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, more

There is nothing in this world Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson can't sing. The first episode of NBC's new comedic music game show "That's My Jam," hosted by Jimmy Fallon, aired Monday, and one segment called "Mixtape Medley" pitted Clarkson and Grande against each other in a competition to see who can cover "all-time classic diva tracks" better.
iheart.com

Britney Spears Belts, Calls Out Family: 'I Needed To Be My Own Cheerleader'

Britney Spears has music on her mind after being released from her recently terminated conservatorship. On Wednesday (December 22), the pop titan, 40, showed off some vocal technicians in a bathroom. “Just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader [shrug emoji]. God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found,” she captioned the clip, before sharing a bit of her accomplishments.
MassLive.com

Britney Spears says she may never tour again

Now that she is free from conservatorship, Britney Spears is using her platform to address a number of issues. One topic that is of interest to fans is her plans to tour: It seems that she may never do it again. Spears last toured three years ago, and she recently...
thebrag.com

Britney Spears’ father requests daughter cover legal fees

The father of Britney Spears won’t leave his daughter alone and is requesting that the pop star continue to pay his legal fees. Despite being suspended by a judge from Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie Spears is demanding that her estate continue to cover his legal fees, as reported by Variety. It’s a request that the singer’s attorney has called an “abomination.”
sacramentosun.com

Britney Spears' lawyer slams singer's father over legal fees demand

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart has blasted her father, Jamie Spears, for his request to have Britney cover his legal fees following his suspension from her now-terminated conservatorship. The lawyer called out Jamie, describing his demand as "shameful". Rosengart spoke about Jamie's demand in a...
Grazia

We Should All Take A Leaf Out Of Britney Spears Book And List Our Career Highlights

Britney Spears has been getting fans excited for potential new music this week, posting a video to Instagram showing off her vocal abilities. The 40-year-old pop icon wrote in a now-deleted caption that she was working on new music and had realised after her conservatorship ordeal that she ‘needed to be [her] own cheerleader.’
