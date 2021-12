It was a whirlwind season for USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. After an excitable spring he was named USC’s backup quarterback by dismissed head coach Clay Helton as fall camp wound down. A week later he found himself leading the Trojans in Pullman after starter Kedon Slovis was injured during USC’s first drive of the game. After a very rocky start that included two interceptions and a fumble, Dart settled in and managed to get USC some late first half points with a half-closing drive punctuated by a gorgeous deep post touchdown to Gary Bryant Jr. That play galvanized the Trojans who burst out of the locker room and took firm control of the game, never looking back until they’d secured a 45-14 win on the Palouse.

