Local schools were on high alert on Friday due to a circulating challenge on the video service TikTok that encouraged students to bring a weapon to school. This comes just weeks after the country’s deadliest school shooting this year, in which a 15-year-old sophomore shot 11 people and killed four at Oxford High School in Michigan. Earlier that day, he had been called into the main office for an emergency meeting with his parents after a teacher reported disturbing behavior. The parents refused to take him home. His backpack, which concealed a gun, was not searched despite the school’s legal right to do so. His parents were later charged as well.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO