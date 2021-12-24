ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Groff says if David Fincher wants to do more Mindhunter he’ll be there

By Fiona Underhill
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of David Fincher’s true crime series Mindhunter, which ran for two seasons on Netflix between 2017-2019, have been devastated by the fact that it won’t be returning for more. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Jonathan Groff has said that; “the minute he (Fincher) says he wants...

