Disney+ released a new TV spot for The Book of Boba Fett and it shows Fennec Shand and Boba Fett ready for war. The 30-second TV spot, titled “Ready,” focuses on Fett, Fennec, Shand, and other potential enemies that are ready to fight the iconic bounty hunter’s rule over Tatooine. The trailer shows different scenes with a lot of tense situations, including Boba Fett being surrounded by a group of enemies with their plasma shields. In the trailer, we can hear a voiceover from Shand saying, "This is just the first wave. They're going to war." As Fett wore his iconic helmet in place, he says in a voiceover, "Then we will be ready."

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO