NBA

Report: NBA G League pausing season until Jan. 5

Las Vegas Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA G League season is on pause until Jan. 5 due to rising COVID-19 numbers, The Athletic reported Friday....

www.lasvegasherald.com

