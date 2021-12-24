ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Data Entry Software Market | Key Players AssetNet, EpiData, Zed-Systems, Multipass Solutions, Zerion Software

Cover picture for the articleData Entry Software Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure...

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL
The Associated Press

Svante Partners With Kiewit to Develop Industrial-scale Carbon Capture Projects in North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021-- Svante and Kiewit Energy Group Inc. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic alliance to pursue industrial carbon capture projects under development by industrial carbon emitter clients in the U.S. and Canada including cement, SMR hydrogen, refineries, chemicals, steel, ammonia and pulp & paper facilities. The KSI Alliance will work as a highly collaborative, integrated team to offer clients a “one-stop-shop” common business development and construction approach from pre-construction services phase to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project delivery.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Palantir To Migrate UK Data Processing From The US

Defense and national security specialized data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) looks to migrate its U.K. data processing operation from the U.S., Financial Times reports. Palantir will offer U.K. clients the option of moving all data processing within the U.K. by 2022. Palantir aims to better protect them...
BUSINESS
Brookings Institution

U.S.-China technology competition

The scale and speed of China’s technological advancements in recent years have raised concerns in Washington and elsewhere over the implications for the United States’ overall economic competitiveness and its national security, as well as the impact on liberal values and good governance globally. There also has been growing concern about the fragmentation of the global technology sector, including the rise of divergent standards and norms, as the Chinese technology market increasingly decouples from those of the United States and the West more broadly.
FOREIGN POLICY
Las Vegas Herald

Simulators Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CAE, L3 Technologies, FlightSafety International

The Latest Released Worldwide Simulators market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Simulators market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Simulators market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CAE, L3 Technologies, FlightSafety International, Thales, Rockwell Collins, Boeing, Textron, FAAC & ECA.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cordless Tools Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Textron, Klein Tools, Wurth Group, Tajima

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Cordless Tools covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Cordless Tools explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Stanley, Apex Tool Group, Great Wall Precision, TTi, Snap-on Inc., Ideal Industries, Textron, Klein Tools, Wurth Group, Tajima, Knipex, Irwin, PHOENIX, Wiha, Channellock, Pro'skit, Ajay, Akar Tools, JPW Industries, JK Files, DUCK, JETECH, Excelta & Sinotools.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Intelligent Data Capture (IDC) Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | ABBYY, UiPath, Kofax, Appian

The ' Intelligent Data Capture (IDC) market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Intelligent Data Capture (IDC) derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Intelligent Data Capture (IDC) market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Coated Glass Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Solar Panels In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Coated Glass Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global coated glass market, assessing the market based on its segments like function, product, application, production process, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

WePay Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Adyen, Mastercard, WePay, American Express

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of WePay - Competitor Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the WePay - Competitor market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Commercial Drone Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand For Drones In The Construction Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Commercial Drone Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global commercial drone market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, applications, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Biogas Plants Market is set to Experience a Revolutionary growth in future

The recent research publication on Global Biogas Plants market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Biogas Plants investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Biogas Plants M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, SEBIGAS, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xergi A/S, BTS Biogas, HoSt, IG Biogas, Zorg Biogas AG, BTA International GmbH, kIEFER TEK LTD, Lundsby Biogas A / S, Finn Biogas, Ludan Group, Naskeo, Agraferm GmbH, Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Toyo Engineering Corp., Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd., Xinyuan Environment Project & Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Wireless Brain Sensor Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the wireless brain sensor market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the wireless brain sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-12%. Request Sample Pages by clicking below https://www.lucintel.com/-wireless-brain-sensor-market.aspx. EMOTIV, Advanced Brain Monitoring,...
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Giant Cell Arteritis Treatment Market To Be Driven By The Rising Elderly Population In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Giant Cell Arteritis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global giant cell arteritis treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
World Economic Forum

How 4IR is encouraging the development of people, not just machines

New manufacturing opportunities are expected to create 133 million jobs in the next four years due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), but an estimated 75 million jobs are likely to be lost to technology development at the same time. Manufacturers must prioritise their people and their technology to thrive...
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Fire, Smoke and Toxicity Retardant (FST) Composite Resin Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as increasing the fire safety regulations, growth of the end use industries, increasing use of the FST composite resins in the automotive interiors and in aircraft has been responsible for the growth of the fire, smoke and toxicity retardant (FST) composite resin market during the forecast period. The fire safety regulations in the industries like automotive, manufacturing and transportation have been becoming stringent across the world that is directly leading to the development of the advanced and innovative fire retardant composite resin in the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Epoxy Hardener Market Report 2021 | Recent PDF Report | Future Demand Strategies 2027 | COVID 19 Impact Analysis Top Key Player KUKDO, Incorez, Huntsman, Hitachi Chemical, Hexion, Evonik, Dasen Material, Cargill, Cardolite, BASF, Atul

Epoxy Hardener Market research provides extensive information on emerging trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry's market dynamics. It includes a product, application, and competitive analysis, as well as a thorough examination of the market segments. This market research focuses on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent breakthroughs, and investments. This report contains detailed information on profitable emerging markets as well as a market penetration analysis across key segments. The market research looks at key players, key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, as well as current innovation and corporate policies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Microsegmentation Market May Set New Growth Story with VMware, Cisco, Unisys, Nutanix

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Microsegmentation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are VMware, Cisco, Unisys, Varmour, Juniper Networks, Opaq Networks, Nutanix, Cloudvisory, Guardicore, Extrahop, Shieldx Networks & Bracket Computing etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-money Laundering Systems Market to explore excellent development deals

Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker's Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targens, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies & Safe Banking Systems.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Fitting Room Market 2021 Size & SWOT Analysis by Key Players - WearFits, Virtusize, Secret Sauce Partners, Color It Tech, AstraFit, Visualook, triMirror, Fision AG, Quy Technology Pvt. Ltd

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Virtual Fitting Room Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The Virtual Fitting Room market research report includes data on the global market's overall size, market share values, recent developments and potential opportunities, sales and competitive landscape analysis, anticipated product launches, technological innovations, revenue and trade regulation analysis, and other topics. The study also examines the global market's top players, providing company profiles, SWOT analyses, and recent developments.
MARKETS

