Meghan McCain Credits Trump for 'Schooling Candace Owens With Facts' on COVID Vaccines

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
The two conservative commentators engaged in an hours-long Twitter battle, with both attacking the other...

joe
20h ago

Why is it when uneducated anti vaxxers get sick the first place they run to is the hospital? Which is literally filled with people they don’t trust? They should just stick to getting treated by the likes of Newsmax and other far right sources. Perhaps even Google or YouTube would be better for them

Annie Sam
12h ago

trump is only doing that because Biden said something nice about him otherwise he would have agreed with her. he is also being coached on how to be nice because he is losing some of is base. don't be fooled. leopard never change its spots, only its prey.

Faye Jones
17h ago

Wow, the best response owens could come up with was a dig at McCains weight? Low blow even for owens...I thought she was an academic who thrived on facts, guess she didn't have a "fact" to throw at McCain! 🤣😆🤨

MSNBC

It finally happened: Trump praises something Biden said

President Joe Biden spoke at some length at the White House this week, delivering remarks about the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was one part of his speech, however, that proved to be more significant than was obvious at the time.
POTUS
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
Axios

Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
POTUS
Meghan Mccain
John Mccain
Joe Biden
Candace Owens
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Trump still likes the Trump vaccine

With help from Renuka Rayasam, Chris Suellentrop, Myah Ward and Tyler Weyant. ‘I CAME UP WITH A VACCINE’ — At least twice this week, Donald Trump touted the vaccines that he has both taken and taken credit for. And even President Joe Biden — who sometimes goes out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden, COVID

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on December 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. WATTERS: I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from New York City. It is official. 11 months in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
