During the 1980s and 90s, Brian Bonsall was one of the hottest young stars in the entertainment industry. Not only was he an adorable kid, but he was also a natural in front of the camera. Brian’s first TV role was also his big break when he was cast as Andy Keaton in the popular sitcom Family Ties. When the show ended in 1989, Bonsall kept the momentum going with roles in TV shows in movies. In 1994, he starred in the Disney movie Blank Check which is now considered a 90s classic by many. However, after 1994, Brian’s on-screen appearances became fewer and farther between. By the end of the 90s, Brian had essentially disappeared from the spotlight, and many people have wondered whatever became of the former child star. Keep reading to find out what happened to Brian Bonsall.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO