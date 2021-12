"It is so much simpler to bury reality than it is to dispose of dreams." As Morpheus once said in the original The Matrix movie, "no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself." That's true of this movie, as well. I should just end the review here and instead encourage everyone to go watch The Matrix Resurrections – you really have to "see it for yourself" to make up your own mind, attempt to understand what it's saying / showing us, and decide whether that message resonates with you… or not. It has been 18 years since we last entered the Matrix in The Matrix Revolutions - an epic sci-fi action extravaganza that left many befuddled and disappointed. The original The Matrix is an all-timer masterpiece, utterly perfect in every sense, but we already know that. After all this time, was it worth it to revisit this series again? Yes, but mostly because Lana Wachowski really has something to say about the way we consume stories and mind-expanding entertainment. And it's not what many will like hearing, but damnit - someone needed to say it.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO