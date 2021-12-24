ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Christmas Countdown Panic

myq105.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaking, shopping, cards, oh my! So much...

myq105.com

wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

What are Starbucks’ hours on Christmas and rest of the holidays?

Starbucks Christmas opening hours are a must-know for those looking for a boost of energy for last-minute gift wrapping or a sweet treat to sip under the tree.Lucky for you and your coffee cravings, Starbucks operates with very customer-friendly hours over this Christmas season.Here’s what to know when the desire for peppermint latte comes on strong:Christmas Eve – openStarbucks locations around the US are open on Christmas Eve, although some may have shorter hours than usual to give workers more time with their families.Check the details on your local shop here.Christmas Day – varies by locationMany Starbucks locations will be...
FOOD & DRINKS
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
The Guardian

My winter of love: I had three exciting dates that Christmas – one ended with an accusation of armed burglary

No one, my friends decided, should be alone at Christmas. Especially no one as desperately, soul-searchingly, what’s-wrong-with-me single as me. In the late 00s, when internet dating was for nerds, meeting people wasn’t easy – unless you got talking to someone at a party or something, which I never did, because I was too busy banging on to my mates about why I was so achingly single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News Journal

Ten unusual facts about Christmas

Written by Luke Ward, The Fact Site, Dec. 15, 2021. Over half of American pet owners will buy gifts for their furry friends this Christmas, spending an overage of $46. There is a town in India called Santa Claus. Based on St. Nick, Santa was once a pale, thin figure....
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
International Business Times

20 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Holidays 2022: Kids, Men & Women

It’s finally the holidays and that means it’s time to start thinking of ugly Christmas sweater ideas to wear for your upcoming gatherings. Surprisingly or not surprisingly, people enjoy celebrating ugly Christmas sweater day 2021 which is today, December 17. Wearing an ugly sweater for Christmas 2021 is a great way to blow off some steam and remove some of the tension that this year has caused. It’s all in good humor and everyone knows that we could all use a good laugh. For National Ugly Sweater Day, show off the best ugly Christmas sweaters of 2021 whether you’ve knit them yourself or dug through boxes of your parents' old clothes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Feeling lucky to be alive this Christmas

Following a traumatic festive period last year, Katy Meldrum feels fortunate to be having a proper family Christmas. Her husband Graham spent last Christmas isolated in a bedroom with Covid, opening presents and eating dinner on his own at their Leicestershire home. Things went from bad to worse when Graham...
WORLD
WLFI.com

Holiday Shopping 2021

Another year of shopping during a pandemic is among us. But that isn't stopping Hoosiers from getting all the gifts they need for their loved ones this holiday season and of course, see Santa. "We came here today because every year since the kids were born we come see Santa...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
The Guardian

Don’t panic! Where to get great last-minute drinks for Christmas

I don’t know about you lot, but a full week before Christmas never used to count as last minute in my book, and I know many of you will have got your Christmas supplies stashed away already. That said, there are inevitably things you will have forgotten – bottles that have already been drunk, say, or unexpected invites to take account of.
FOOD & DRINKS
wswv.net

Christmas Events this Weekend

The first annual western Lee County Christmas Festival and Parade which was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday due to inclement weather. Organizers were hesitant to move the parade but knew the weather forecast for Saturday would literally dampen the Christmas Spirit. The Festival will now begin at 1pm on Sunday for everyone to enjoy. There will be vendors, crafts and other entertainment which will continue most of the day, ending at 6. The parade lineup will begin at 3:15 at the Rose Hill Car Wash before proceeding through town at 4. Maymie Lawson has been chosen as Marshal and will lead the parade. Maymie and her husband Curtis opened Lawson Building Supply shortly after their marriage in 1946. So make the trip to the Rose Hill and enjoy all the festivies.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Christmas is more than a day

Our calendars tell us that Christmas is December 25. So we all hurry about trying to get everything done by that day — house decorations, gifts, cards, baking, meal plans, house or apartment ready for people, tree up and decorated, and outdoor lights in place. Then, that day comes — and it's downhill from there. It's over until another year. But is it really?
FESTIVAL
Moulton Advertiser

Christmas at the Tidwells

The holidays are a busy time for everyone, but for working moms, they seem to be moving at warp speed this time of year with all sorts of activities crammed into the short few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There’s always decorating, helping with school activities, church functions, office parties and family get togethers. All this on top of work, baking, last minute decorating and the ongoing household chores that are always a constant in life: washing, making beds, vacuuming and such, but because she likes to get a jump start on the holidays and not leave things until the last minute, Lauren Tidwell of Hatton, starts decorating for the Christmas holidays in November.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
hngn.com

Best Christmas Recipes To Cook For Children in the Holidays

The holiday season is a time for families to get together and bond with their loved ones, including the young ones. What better way to have children enjoy Christmas than delicious treats. From bread to chocolate to anything in between, these kid-friendly Christmas recipes are easy enough to do but...
RECIPES
brctv13.com

Kid's Christmas Party

It's all smiles for one Carbon County VFW this holiday season. Children and grandchildren of members of R.W. Fritzinger Post 7215 get a visit from Santa and lots of presents. Kids got a chance to get photos sitting on Santa's lap at the annual kid's Christmas party at the VFW in Walnutport. The kid's Christmas party has been canceled the last two years due to COVID. Organizers say it was nice getting the children gifts like skateboards, dolls, and X-Box games.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Herald-Palladium

Merry Christmas, here's a cookie

On Saturday morning, I packed up the kids, grabbed a few dozen bags of homemade cookies, and hit the streets as the snow started to fall. We were part of a small group who was canvassing homes near our church, inviting our neighbors to join us for one of our Christmas services.
FOOD & DRINKS

