The bowl season is off and running as 14 games between FBS competition have been played to this point. There have been many twists and turns. So far, three power five teams have participated — Florida, Missouri, Oregon State — and each has gone home with an L in their back pocket. On Thursday night, Gus Malzahn recorded his first signature win at UCF as the Knights knocked off Florida by double-digits in the Gasparilla Bowl.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO