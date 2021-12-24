ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Has Multiple Major Anniversaries This Week

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCQT2_0dVUZAx400

Pat Sajak has a busy week ahead of him. Our favorite Wheel of Fortune host has an upcoming schedule packed full of anniversaries and holidays.

Of course, first thing’s first – Christmas is tomorrow. Then on December 28th, the star will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his first Wheel of Fortune on NBC daytime tv. That important milestone is followed by his 32nd wedding anniversary on December 31st. Sajak’s busy week ends with a day that everyone simultaneously looks forward to and dreads – New Years Day. Sajak is no different than the rest of us, and ends his detailed schedule with this: “And it almost has to be better than 2021, doesn’t it? Well, doesn’t it?”

Well, Pat, we can only hope so. Thanks for the minor crisis, though.

Pat Sajak Already Has New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

And guess what folks, it’s hilarious as usual. The Wheel of Fortune host is no stranger to injecting humor into every part of life, and this is no different. At a time of the year when emotions are either really high or really low, it’s nice to know that we can count on Sajak for a little laugh here and there.

Usually, when we think of New Year’s resolutions, we focus on the serious stuff. Millions of people do it every year. We say that next year we’re going to lose weight, laugh more, spend time with family, you name it. All heroic efforts, to be sure. Maybe we need to step away from approaching life changes so seriously. I mean, when we make resolutions for the next year, the point is to better ourselves (unless you’re Pat, of course).

His resolution for this year is almost certainly a joke, but it’s still funny and relatable. Starting in 2022, the star says he no longer wants mirrors in his house. As if we didn’t all immediately agree with that sentiment, Sajak went on to explain his reasoning.

“You’re never too old to make a resolution. I was getting dressed this morning, and I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror — and I didn’t like what I saw! I’m beginning to let myself go. So that’s enough of that! Beginning in 2022, no more mirrors in our home.”

I think my New Year’s resolution is going to be to get on Twitter more often, just for Sajak’s tweets. Whether your goals for the next year are silly or on the serious side, good luck on sticking to them, Outsiders. It’s easy to fall through on the plans we’ve dedicated so much time and thought to (and we’ve probably told other people, right?) but the best thing we can do is take it one day at a time. That’s the best we can always do.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Such Good Fortune! Pat Sajak’s Daughter Reveals a Special Turning Moment With Vanna White

Watch: Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts. Vanna White can add role model to her résumé. Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie revealed on Yahoo! Entertainment that the Wheel of Fortune co-host once took a very special turn at giving her advice. Back in 2019, Pat unexpectedly fell ill with a blocked intestine and had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Sajak
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Stuns in Snaps from the ‘Middle of Finals’

As is the case for many college students across the U.S. right now, “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie is working through finals this week, although apparently she’s doing so in style. The television personality’s daughter shared a stunning photo to her Instagram this week showing her being “un-funny” in the middle of finals.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Sends Sweet Message to Pat Sajak to Close Out Show

As Wheel of Fortune came to an end last night, hostess Vanna White shared a sweet message for her longtime friend and host, Pat Sajak. The pair have been at the helm of the game show since the early ’80s. For four decades, the two hosts have worked together and been the face of Wheel of Fortune. In that time, they’ve helped build the series into one of the most popular game shows of all time. Additionally, they’ve each become household names because of their time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anniversaries#Christmas#Nbc#Patsajak
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Maggie Sajak is Trying to ‘Act Natural’ in Dazzling New Photo

It seems that Maggie Sajak is doing more and more on Wheel of Fortune. She has had a variety of roles on the show and now is taking fashion notes from Vanna White. In a recent Instagram post, Sajak is wearing a sparkly and dazzling dress. With one bare arm and shoulder on her right and a full sleeve down her left, it is quite the ensemble. She posed in front of an elevator and gave it a quick and fun caption. “Your crush is coming over, act normal.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Dad Jokes Are Nonstop in Preview of Tonight’s Episode

After all of these years, Pat Sajak’s dad jokes are as much a part of Wheel of Fortune as the wheel itself. He never passes up an opportunity. Ahead of the holiday episodes coming up, the Instagram page for the show shared a video. It is a small compilation of Sajak cracking his jokes to the delight of some and the exasperation of others. Contestants can’t get enough of it and neither can fans at the end of the day.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Recalls Incredible Chance Meeting With Dolly Parton

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune’s legendary host, thinks back on meeting Dolly Parton for the first time. A few years ago, Sajak took a job in Nashville, Tennessee until he got another offer in Los Angeles, California. While on the flight to L.A., he got to moved from coach to first class and you’ll never believe who sat right beside him. That’s right, Dolly Parton herself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Hysterical Rule Change ‘Due To Supply Chain Issues’

It’s certainly the season of spending for many people as the holidays approach. And, shoppers around the nation know that some things are in high demand – while also finding many things are in short supply. Now, Wheel of Fortune’s longtime host, Pat Sajak has taken to Twitter to announce a hilarious ‘rule change’ to the long-running game show, joking about limits on the one thing the Wheel showrunners are not giving away: vowels.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

337K+
Followers
34K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy