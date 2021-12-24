‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Has Multiple Major Anniversaries This Week

Pat Sajak has a busy week ahead of him. Our favorite Wheel of Fortune host has an upcoming schedule packed full of anniversaries and holidays.

Of course, first thing’s first – Christmas is tomorrow. Then on December 28th, the star will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his first Wheel of Fortune on NBC daytime tv. That important milestone is followed by his 32nd wedding anniversary on December 31st. Sajak’s busy week ends with a day that everyone simultaneously looks forward to and dreads – New Years Day. Sajak is no different than the rest of us, and ends his detailed schedule with this: “And it almost has to be better than 2021, doesn’t it? Well, doesn’t it?”

Well, Pat, we can only hope so. Thanks for the minor crisis, though.

Pat Sajak Already Has New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

And guess what folks, it’s hilarious as usual. The Wheel of Fortune host is no stranger to injecting humor into every part of life, and this is no different. At a time of the year when emotions are either really high or really low, it’s nice to know that we can count on Sajak for a little laugh here and there.

Usually, when we think of New Year’s resolutions, we focus on the serious stuff. Millions of people do it every year. We say that next year we’re going to lose weight, laugh more, spend time with family, you name it. All heroic efforts, to be sure. Maybe we need to step away from approaching life changes so seriously. I mean, when we make resolutions for the next year, the point is to better ourselves (unless you’re Pat, of course).

His resolution for this year is almost certainly a joke, but it’s still funny and relatable. Starting in 2022, the star says he no longer wants mirrors in his house. As if we didn’t all immediately agree with that sentiment, Sajak went on to explain his reasoning.

“You’re never too old to make a resolution. I was getting dressed this morning, and I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror — and I didn’t like what I saw! I’m beginning to let myself go. So that’s enough of that! Beginning in 2022, no more mirrors in our home.”

I think my New Year’s resolution is going to be to get on Twitter more often, just for Sajak’s tweets. Whether your goals for the next year are silly or on the serious side, good luck on sticking to them, Outsiders. It’s easy to fall through on the plans we’ve dedicated so much time and thought to (and we’ve probably told other people, right?) but the best thing we can do is take it one day at a time. That’s the best we can always do.