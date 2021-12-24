Humidor: WR coach, coaching personalities, recruiting stocking stuffers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they are moving defensive end Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Buggs has been a rotational piece for Pittsburgh, but he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks. On the season, the former Alabama defensive lineman is looking for his first sack — but he’s accumulated 17 tackles over nine games. Buggs was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

