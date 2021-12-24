ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humidor: WR coach, coaching personalities, recruiting stocking stuffers

By Eric Nahlin about 7 hours
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Updates on Texas' wide receiver coach opening, recruiting targets in high school and in the portal,...

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
Dave Iuli Remains In Contact With Oregon

The coaching change at Oregon has whittled what was once a 22-person class ranked in the top 10 to a seven-man class (signed) that’s no longer in the top 20. But there are four more pledges who didn’t pull the trigger during the early signing period. One of...
OREGON STATE
BAMA ON3 SHOW: COVID protocols, Jahmyr Gibbs and replacing Metchie

The Bama On3 Show, Episode 65 includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein breaking down all the latest happenings surrounding the Alabama football program, including:. Alabama scholarship distribution for 2022 and beyond [NEW]. Alabama lands Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs, what it means [NEW]. Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3eh9fIR. Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3mu81yk. Megaphone: https://bit.ly/3mwT5iO.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lewis Cine: Georgia defense 'not invincible'

Lewis Cine is part of one of the best defenses in the history of college football. Still, he’s not believing all the publicity and propaganda regarding his unit. Prior to their showdown with the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia defensive back revealed his thoughts on his defense’s vulnerability.
GEORGIA STATE
Pittsburgh Steelers place two on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they are moving defensive end Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Buggs has been a rotational piece for Pittsburgh, but he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks. On the season, the former Alabama defensive lineman is looking for his first sack — but he’s accumulated 17 tackles over nine games. Buggs was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
