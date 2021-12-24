Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans after disappointing Gasparilla Bowl loss

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The greenbacks: As you’re already well aware, the Trojans finally made a huge financial investment to get its legendary football program back on the healthy road to recovery by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma for a reportedly cool ten-year contract worth $110,000,000. Backed into a corner with no wiggle room, the USC Board of Trustees, the USC president, and the athletic director were finally all in agreement that after generations of cyclical greatness and recent mind-boggling corrosion, it was either time to make the financial investment to put up and make the program great again or shut up and allow all that glorious history, fame, and fortune to disappear into the annals of Los Angeles and college football history.

