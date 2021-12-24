ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans after disappointing Gasparilla Bowl loss

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
 1 day ago
Billy Napier knows brighter days are ahead for the Florida Gators, even if losing to UCF feels like a new low. The new head coach tweeted a message of positivity on Christmas Eve morning after the loss in the Gasparilla Bowl. “Don’t ever forget … ‘The best view comes...

2023 4-star EDGE Kaven Call announces Christmas commitment to UCF

UCF received quite a Christmas gift today — its first commitment in the class of 2023. Apopka (Fla.) EDGE Kaven Call announced his Christmas Day commitment to the Knights on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder committed to UCF over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Rutgers and Mississippi State. Call is...
FOOTBALL
LSU defensive lineman officially accepts Senior Bowl invite

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr has accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will take place in the graduate student’s hometown of Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 30, 2021. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound interior threat is a former three-star recruit who spent five seasons with the Tigers.
MOBILE, AL
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller makes decision on future

After redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter announced he would be returning to Florida next season, another Gator made it public he is staying put in Gainesville to play for new head coach Billy Napier in 2022. Ventrell Miller, a redshirt senior linebacker, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page...
FLORIDA STATE
Young fan receives signed Matt Corral jersey for Christmas

Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral is a fan favorite by many who follow the Rebels program – and rightfully so. A high-caliber player who’s put together a standout season for Ole Miss, Corral’s name has remained in headlines throughout the year for the way he’s performed.
NFL
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter makes decision on future

Florida redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter has announced that he’s returning to Gainesville to play another season with the Gators. A 6-foot-5 wideout who transferred to Florida after playing two seasons at Penn State, Shorter – a former On3 Consensus five-star recruit out of the 2018 class – will be back with the program under the direction of new head coach Billy Napier.
FLORIDA STATE
WATCH: Dabo Swinney sends Christmas message to Clemson fans

As plenty of sports teams wish their fans a Merry Christmas by posting a graphic or video to their social media channels, the Clemson Tigers joined in on the action Saturday. With the Tigers currently in Orlando ahead of their Dec. 29 matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, the team put together a video during their Christmas Day brunch and released it to fans Saturday afternoon.
CLEMSON, SC
Auburn 2022 signee power ranking countdown (No. 8 - No. 1)

Auburn signed some big time players in it’s early signing period. I have put together a power ranking for all of them. Let me start by saying, I’m sure that I will be wrong about most if not all of these guys. This is purely my ranking. Everyone likes a good countdown and this is all in fun, however, this is the way I am viewing the 2022 signees. so far.
NFL
Billy Napier has a mountain to climb with the Florida Football Program

With where the Florida Gators stand right now, the only way to go under Billy Napier is up. On Thursday night, Florida head coach Napier watched the remains of a fractured UF program burn to the ground. Florida took a beating to an inferior in-state team as the UCF Knights knocked off an uninterested UF team, 29-17. The Gators finished 2021 with a 6-7 record, one year after an 8-4 season.
FLORIDA STATE
Ranking top 10 most-watched games of 2021 season

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel revealed the top 10 most-watched college football games of the 2021 regular season, ranking them by national audience with added details about host network. Among the top 10, all were broadcasted on over-the-air stations which have higher viewership than ESPN, FS1 or other cable channels this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ohio State lands four-star DeaMonte Trayanum from transfer portal

COLUMBUS — DeaMonte Trayanum wasn’t ready for the Ohio State recruiting pitch the first time. It certainly resonated with the former four-star prospect during the second go around. The Akron native found some success at running back over the last two seasons at Arizona State. But Trayanum has...
OHIO STATE
IMHO Sunday: Bohn and Riley know the blueprint - You get what you pay for

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The greenbacks: As you’re already well aware, the Trojans finally made a huge financial investment to get its legendary football program back on the healthy road to recovery by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma for a reportedly cool ten-year contract worth $110,000,000. Backed into a corner with no wiggle room, the USC Board of Trustees, the USC president, and the athletic director were finally all in agreement that after generations of cyclical greatness and recent mind-boggling corrosion, it was either time to make the financial investment to put up and make the program great again or shut up and allow all that glorious history, fame, and fortune to disappear into the annals of Los Angeles and college football history.
NFL
WATCH: USC shares holiday video taking shot at Oklahoma fans

The USC athletics department shared a video celebrating the holidays with a joke directed at Oklahoma fans who are upset with coach Lincoln Riley leaving. The video shows Riley smiling with Jingle Bell Rock played over it, with the caption saying they’re wishing for Oklahoma fans to leave USC alone for the holidays.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Billy Napier adds Marcus Castro-Walker to an off-field role

Billy Napier has tapped Marcus Castro-Walker to the Florida Gators staff. Castro-Walker will be the Director of Player Engagement and Name, Image, and likeness for the University of Florida. Castro Walker comes to Florida from Nebraska. He joined Scott Frost’s program in February of 2021 as the Huskers’ director of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
