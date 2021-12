Hop in! We’re jumping in the KSR Time Machine to rewind to a Christmas Eve memory of Kentucky Basketball past. Hurry, we have to get back before dinner. Grandpa gets hangry. The year was 1983 and for the first time in Kentucky Basketball history, and for the only time in Kentucky Basketball history, the Wildcats played a Christmas Eve basketball game. Traditionally a night to be home with family waiting for Santa, Christmas Eve ’83 was a game day for No. 1/2 Kentucky—and in Champaign, Illinois, no less.

