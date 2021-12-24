ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaching Spotlight: After Circuitous Career Path, Aubrey Voboril Ready to Make Her Mark as a Head Coach

Cover picture for the articleSpend ten minutes with Aubrey Voboril and her passion for the game of softball will make itself unmistakably clear. Voboril’s career has been a topsy-turvy one at times, filled with injuries and unexpected changes. As of this summer, she added “Head Coach” to her resume; she’s now tasked with rebuilding the...

2022 College Team Profile: Arizona Wildcats

Some things never change; some things are always destined to. For the Arizona Wildcats’ softball program, they got hit with a lot of destiny after last season. Program greats Jessie Harper, Dejah Mulipola, and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza headlined a graduating senior class that included a total of SEVEN players, each of them a regular contributor. Hall of Fame head coach Mike Candrea also announced his retirement after the season, ending arguably the greatest coaching career in the sport’s history.
