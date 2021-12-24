Coaching Spotlight: After Circuitous Career Path, Aubrey Voboril Ready to Make Her Mark as a Head Coach

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pine-Richland High School is looking for a head football coach again. Steve Campos, who took over when the district didn’t renew Eric Kasperowicz’s contract, said in a letter to football parents and the booster club that he was resigning for “lingering health reasons,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He said he had knee replacement surgery last week and another surgery scheduled in March, the P-G reported. After one season as head coach, Campos is leaving the position open for Pine-Richland to fill again. Kasperowicz is now a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt and hasn’t commented on the coaching situation at all this fall, but the Post-Gazette said those close to him have said he’d like to return to high school coaching, especially at Pine-Richland. Pine-Richland didn’t renew the contracts of Kasperowicz and his entire staff earlier this summer over allegations of hazing, “rites of passage” and intimidation. The decision caused outrage among parents and resulted in Kasperowicz suing the district twice.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO