Editor's note: “All quoted passages in this article are by The Living ECK Master, Harold Klemp.”. You may believe that personal encounters with the Holy Spirit are rare, or occur only on special occasions. Like fish living in the ocean, we are surrounded by water (Spirit), even though we often take it for granted. In Eckankar, we learn that all life is sustained by the ECK, or Holy Spirit. The ECK is not God, it is the voice of God. In its very essence the ECK is divine, unconditional love, and can be consciously experienced as Light and Sound.

